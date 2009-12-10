Cable's accuser, Hanson, rejoins Raiders in personnel department

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Randy Hanson, who accused Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable of assault after a training-camp scuffle, has returned to work in the team's personnel department.

Hanson had been employed as an assistant defensive backs coach before the Aug. 5 incident and hadn't been around the Raiders' facilities since then.

Hanson accused Cable of assault during a meeting at the team's training-camp hotel in Napa, which resulted in the assistant being treated for a broken jaw the following day. Cable denied any wrongdoing, and Napa County District Attorney Gary Lieberstein declined to pursue charges against the head coach following an investigation.

Hanson arrived at the team's headquarters Wednesday and went to work in the personnel department.

Cable said he was surprised by news of Hanson's return.