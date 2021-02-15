Chris Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League entry draft

Did you know Chris Hogan used to play lacrosse? Oh, you did? Yeah, yeah, we know.

What was once the worst-kept secret about Hogan, spoken only in past tense, is now alive and well in the present. This weekend, Hogan announced he signed with the Premier Lacrosse League [PLL] and has declared for the 2021 PLL Entry Draft in March.

Before Hogan was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, he played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State. Ultimately, he left Penn State to play football at Monmouth University, and the choice to pursue football certainly paid off.

Since leaving the Patriots, Hogan spent time with both the Panthers and the Jets, and while he has been a free agent since December, he'll be vying for a roster spot -- just in a different league.