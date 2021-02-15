Chris Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League entry draft

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 15, 2021 at 02:34 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Did you know Chris Hogan used to play lacrosse? Oh, you did? Yeah, yeah, we know.

What was once the worst-kept secret about Hogan, spoken only in past tense, is now alive and well in the present. This weekend, Hogan announced he signed with the Premier Lacrosse League [PLL] and has declared for the 2021 PLL Entry Draft in March.

Before Hogan was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, he played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State. Ultimately, he left Penn State to play football at Monmouth University, and the choice to pursue football certainly paid off.

Since leaving the Patriots, Hogan spent time with both the Panthers and the Jets, and while he has been a free agent since December, he'll be vying for a roster spot -- just in a different league.

While the news was trending on Twitter over the weekend, it isn't a total shock that Hogan would return to his first love. In a tweet on Saturday, Hogan said he was ready to prove himself.

"I have signed with @premierlacrosse for the 2021 season," Hogan wrote. "As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I'm excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world! #LFG"

The PLL kicked off its inaugural season in 2019, opening up right in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium. The 2020 season was set to begin at Gillette Stadium last year, but due to the pandemic it was postponed and eventually took place as a championship series over the summer.

If Hogan's bid in the PLL is successful, maybe a return to Gillette Stadium is in the cards, but this time, of course, with different equipment.

