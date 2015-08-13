Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 26 - 10:40 AM

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Coach Belichick like you've never seen him before

Aug 13, 2015 at 03:35 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150813-billimproper-603.jpg

It's not often we get a glimpse of Bill Belichick out of head coach mode, but thanks to the Improper Bostonian, we're seeing him in a new light today.

Earlier this summer, the magazine joined Coach Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday on Nantucket. The couple was interviewed and photographed for the annual Patriots Preview Issue, as seen in the above behind-the-scenes shots shared exclusively with Patriots Lifestyle.

The issue, which hits newsstands on August 19, features Bill on the cover in a black-and-white photo, marking the first time in 15 years that he has done a magazine cover shoot. As Improper Bostonian Managing Editor Matt Martinelli explains in the article, the very private head coach agreed to the photo shoot and interview in an effort to spread the word about his eponymous foundation. 

20150813-billimproper2-603.jpg

Indeed, the story delves into the work of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which supports individuals and organizations in football and lacrosse, two sports that have been a big part of Coach Belichick's life. Accompanied by glamorous photos of Bill and Linda, the article explains how they started the foundation on his 60th birthday and what they've accomplished since then.  

The Patriots Preview Issue also features an interview with Julian Edelman, who was voted as the player fans most wanted to see on the cover of the magazine in a recent Patriots.com poll

To read the full article on Coach Belichick and his foundation, visit www.improper.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday, but he wasn't looking for a souvenir. 
news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

The Kraft Family Foundation grant will support the South End prep school's football program. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Sean Payton 9/24: 'He operates so quickly with so many different variables'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Adrian Phillips

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots safety Adrian Phillips to discuss the Patriots week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 2 Patriots vs Jets

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 23, 2001.

One-on-One with James White

Patriots running back James White talks about facing the Saints and the season so far.

Davon Godchaux 9/23: 'It's a copycat league'

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman addressed the media on Thursday, September 23 on his retirement and being honored at halftime during the upcoming New England Patriots game against the New Orleans Saints.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising