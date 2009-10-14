Official website of the New England Patriots

Colts' Irsay says he wouldn't approve Limbaugh as owner of Rams

Oct 14, 2009 at 01:00 AM

BOSTON -- Rush Limbaugh's bid to buy the St. Louis Rams ran into opposition within the NFL on Tuesday. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay vowed to vote against him, and Commissioner Roger Goodell said the conservative commentator's "divisive" comments wouldn't be tolerated from any NFL insider.

"I, myself, couldn't even consider voting for him," Irsay said at the NFL Fall League Meeting. "When there are comments that have been made that are inappropriate, incendiary and insensitive ... our words do damage, and it's something that we don't need."

Limbaugh has long been a hero of conservatives and a villain to the left, thriving on his place in the political spectrum while establishing himself as one of the most successful broadcasters in history. In 2003, Limbaugh was forced to resign from ESPN's Sunday night football broadcast after saying of Philadelphia's Donovan McNabb: "I think what we've had here is a little social concern in the NFL. The media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well."

Goodell repeatedly distanced the league from Limbaugh's statements Tuesday, calling them "polarizing comments that we don't think reflect accurately on the NFL or our players."

"I have said many times before that we are all held to a higher standard here," the commissioner said. "I think divisive comments are not what the NFL is all about. I would not want to see those kind of comments from people who are in a responsible position within the NFL. No. Absolutely not."

According to transcripts posted on his Web site, in 2007 Limbaugh also said: "The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons. There, I said it." That comment, and others, resurfaced this month after Limbaugh revealed he is teaming with St. Louis Blues owner Dave Checketts to bid on the Rams.

In an e-mail to The Associated Press, Limbaugh said he was forced to respond because "the totally made-up and fabricated quotes attributed to me in recent media reports are outrageous and slanderous." He also noted that he would be a minority owner in the prospective group, adding he is from Missouri and was saddened when the Cardinals left for Arizona.

"I am happy to be involved in an effort to keep the Rams in St. Louis," Limbaugh wrote. "I love the National Football League. I eagerly discuss it and promote it, and I greatly admire the men who play in the league. They are the best at what they do. It is regrettable that something I have dreamed about for years has taken this course. But the fight is worth it to me. I love the National Football League."

The Rams updated the league on their potential sale on Tuesday, but specific bidders weren't discussed, Goodell said.

"They're not certain they are even sellers," said New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, who added that he expected a decision by the end of the season. "We can't speculate on potential owners because they have not brought up any names to put before ownership. It's out there, but without confirmation from the Rams or the Rosenbloom family, frankly, we don't know who the potential buyers are."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft referred questions about Limbaugh to the commissioner. Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said anyone who meets the "normal criteria" is a candidate to own a team.

"But our vetting process is very thorough," he said.

Prominent blacks, including the Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, already are lining up against Limbaugh. NFL Players Association head DeMaurice Smith, who's also black, urged players to speak out against Limbaugh's bid, and several already have said they wouldn't play for his team.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank echoed Goodell's comments and noted that the league and the union had a similar stance. Blank also said he wouldn't expect Limbaugh, if the deal went through, to tone down his lucrative radio show to avoid running afoul of the league.

"I find that highly unlikely," Blank said.

Prospective owners must be approved by 24 of the league's 32 teams. Irsay is the first owner who has unequivocally stated that he would reject Limbaugh because he made a habit of "demonizing individuals."

"I met Rush only once. He seemed like a nice guy to me and all those kind of things," Irsay said. "It's bigger than the NFL. As a nation, and as a world, we've got to watch our words and our thoughts. They can do damage."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

