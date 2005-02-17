Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 06 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Crennel adds two more to Browns staff

Feb 17, 2005 at 04:00 PM

CLEVELAND (Feb. 17, 2005) -- Todd Grantham, who spent the past three seasons coaching Houston's defensive linemen, was hired as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

Browns coach Romeo Crennel also added Dave Atkins to his staff as running backs coach. Atkins was with New Orleans the last five seasons.

The Texans played a 3-4 defensive scheme, the kind Crennel used with New England and wants to implement with the Browns.

"Todd is energetic and dynamic in how he motivates his players, helping them reach their potential," Crennel said. "He has a good background with the 3-4 defense and will certainly enhance what we are building here."

Grantham wasn't Crennel's first choice. The Browns tried to lure Patriots defensive backs coach Eric Mangini to Cleveland, but Mangini stayed with New England, replacing Crennel as defensive coordinator.

Atkins previously worked with Crennel in 1993 on Bill Parcells' staff in New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly put together an excellent season and should play a key role in the playoffs.
news

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Brandon Bolden

Steve Burton sits down with Brandon Bolden to discuss the Patriots plans for the playoffs, and the chance to improve their record heading down to Miami. Bolden also speaks to his experiences playing in the Florida heat and humidity, and talks about their mindset heading into the final regular-season game.

Ja'Whaun Bentley on playing Miami 1/6: "We gotta get ready to go"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 18

Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture leading to Week 18 and into the postseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson 1/6: "You always gotta make one or two people miss"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players discuss their upcoming trip to Miami

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and Davon Godchaux address the media leading up to their Sunday matchup against The Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

Matthew Judon 1/6: "We just need to stay in the now, and handle our business in Miami"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising