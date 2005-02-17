Crennel adds two more to Browns staff

CLEVELAND (Feb. 17, 2005) -- Todd Grantham, who spent the past three seasons coaching Houston's defensive linemen, was hired as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

Browns coach Romeo Crennel also added Dave Atkins to his staff as running backs coach. Atkins was with New Orleans the last five seasons.

The Texans played a 3-4 defensive scheme, the kind Crennel used with New England and wants to implement with the Browns.

"Todd is energetic and dynamic in how he motivates his players, helping them reach their potential," Crennel said. "He has a good background with the 3-4 defense and will certainly enhance what we are building here."

Grantham wasn't Crennel's first choice. The Browns tried to lure Patriots defensive backs coach Eric Mangini to Cleveland, but Mangini stayed with New England, replacing Crennel as defensive coordinator.