Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Jul 08, 2021 at 08:46 AM
Photo by Eric J. Adler

BROOKINGS, S.D. – July 8, 2021 – When the New England Revolution hosted Toronto FC last night at Gillette Stadium, fans saw the debut of a massive video display in the south end of the stadium and lower ribbon board manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. The months-long installation project was recently completed and will provide fans attending games New England Revolution and New England Patriots highlights and replays on the new 11,595-square-foot, HDR-capable video display.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Daktronics to enhance Patriots and Revolution fans' gameday experience," said Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan. "This new video board is best-in-class and we look forward to sharing it with our fans."

The new south end zone video display will measure just under 53 feet high by 220 feet wide, officially providing 11,595 square feet of digital space to engage and entertain fans at multiple events held at the Gillette Stadium. This will be the seventh largest main display in professional football and the second largest in professional soccer.

It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans in every seat and incorporates industry-leading environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Massachusetts weather.

"The improved size and resolution of this new video display will ensure fans are receiving the best possible experience that LED technology can provide today," said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. These latest upgrades are sure to have a positive impact on the live event and fan experience for years to come."

Below the main video display is a ribbon display featuring the same 10-millimeter pixel spacing technology. This display measures just over 3.5 feet high and matches the width of the main display at nearly 220 feet long. This board will be used throughout the year for sponsor activation.

The main display is capable of the latest in LED technology features including variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

The installation is integrated into the entire production and audiovisual system at Gillette Stadium, which includes multiple existing Daktronics LED displays and Show Control system.

