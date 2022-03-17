Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

FRANKLIN, Mass. (March 17, 2022) – Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.

"Our organization is proud of our long-standing relationship with Dean College," said Murray Kohl, vice president of corporate sales for the New England Patriots. "We are excited to continue offering Dean students opportunities to gain real-world experiences into all the areas our organization operates."

The two organizations began their partnership in 2009 and extended it in 2015 to launch the Center for Business, Entertainment and Sport Management. Since that time, Dean has seen a steady increase in enrollment with growth in programs such as business management, sport management, sports broadcasting, criminal justice and homeland security, biology, and exercise science.

"We are honored to be so closely tied with organizations as successful and recognizable as the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution," said Dean College President Dr. Paula M. Rooney. "The opportunity for our students to learn from the leaders of such respected enterprises is valuable and exciting."

As part of the new agreement, Dean and Kraft Sports + Entertainment will develop a collaborative course to be instructed jointly, allowing Dean students unprecedented access and the opportunity to present their work to KSE executives at Gillette Stadium. KSE staff will also continue to provide their expertise as guest speakers and lecturers for multiple courses each semester, spanning all academic programs within the College.

In addition to building their networks through exposure to these industry leaders, Dean students will continue to have student employment, volunteer, and internship opportunities along with occasions to tour various Kraft Sports + Entertainment facilities as part of their classes. As the exclusive academic partner, Dean is the only college to offer guaranteed internships with KSE. Over the years, countless Dean students and graduates have worked in various KSE entities, including the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Patriot Place and TeamOps.

Dean College students and student-athletes will have the opportunity to utilize training facilities and access various strength & conditioning and nutrition programs through the Patriots and Revolution through guest lectures by trainers and nutrition staff, tours of training facilities and occasional use of Gillette Stadium practice fields for team practices. This invaluable benefit provides Dean College access to state-of-the-art equipment and contact with training staffs that have been consistently recognized as leaders among their respective leagues.

The partnership also includes a scholarship program funded by KSE and numerous branding opportunities for Dean College in and around Gillette Stadium, including naming rights to the newly formed Patriot Place Stage presented by Dean College. This open-air venue offers another potential performance location for Dean's dance and theatre students as the College continues to expand these signature programs, along with its arts and entertainment management program.

Dean College will also continue as the presenting sponsor for the New England Revolution's High School Night Match that occurs each fall and a participating sponsor of the MIAA High School Football Super Bowls held each December, with each event drawing thousands of spectators annually.

"Kraft Sports + Entertainment is a true market leader, and we are so proud that Dean College remains as their exclusive academic partner. It speaks volumes about our institution and the future of the programs and opportunities we can offer to our students," said Dr. Rooney.

ABOUT KRAFT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has hosted world-class concerts and sporting events in Foxborough spanning the past five decades. More information is available at https://www.kraftse.com/.

ABOUT DEAN COLLEGE

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity to discover and exceed their greatest aspirations. A personal and transformative community since 1865, Dean tirelessly inspires our students to unimagined heights through personalized support and integrated delivery of academic, co-curricular and experiential learning. Our graduates are lifelong learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility, and demonstrate leadership.