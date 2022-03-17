Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 17 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:12 AM

FRANKLIN, Mass. (March 17, 2022) – Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years. 

"Our organization is proud of our long-standing relationship with Dean College," said Murray Kohl, vice president of corporate sales for the New England Patriots. "We are excited to continue offering Dean students opportunities to gain real-world experiences into all the areas our organization operates."

The two organizations began their partnership in 2009 and extended it in 2015 to launch the Center for Business, Entertainment and Sport Management. Since that time, Dean has seen a steady increase in enrollment with growth in programs such as business management, sport management, sports broadcasting, criminal justice and homeland security, biology, and exercise science.  

"We are honored to be so closely tied with organizations as successful and recognizable as the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution," said Dean College President Dr. Paula M. Rooney. "The opportunity for our students to learn from the leaders of such respected enterprises is valuable and exciting."

As part of the new agreement, Dean and Kraft Sports + Entertainment will develop a collaborative course to be instructed jointly, allowing Dean students unprecedented access and the opportunity to present their work to KSE executives at Gillette Stadium. KSE staff will also continue to provide their expertise as guest speakers and lecturers for multiple courses each semester, spanning all academic programs within the College. 

In addition to building their networks through exposure to these industry leaders, Dean students will continue to have student employment, volunteer, and internship opportunities along with occasions to tour various Kraft Sports + Entertainment facilities as part of their classes. As the exclusive academic partner, Dean is the only college to offer guaranteed internships with KSE. Over the years, countless Dean students and graduates have worked in various KSE entities, including the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Patriot Place and TeamOps.  

Dean College students and student-athletes will have the opportunity to utilize training facilities and access various strength & conditioning and nutrition programs through the Patriots and Revolution through guest lectures by trainers and nutrition staff, tours of training facilities and occasional use of Gillette Stadium practice fields for team practices. This invaluable benefit provides Dean College access to state-of-the-art equipment and contact with training staffs that have been consistently recognized as leaders among their respective leagues.

The partnership also includes a scholarship program funded by KSE and numerous branding opportunities for Dean College in and around Gillette Stadium, including naming rights to the newly formed Patriot Place Stage presented by Dean College. This open-air venue offers another potential performance location for Dean's dance and theatre students as the College continues to expand these signature programs, along with its arts and entertainment management program. 

Dean College will also continue as the presenting sponsor for the New England Revolution's High School Night Match that occurs each fall and a participating sponsor of the MIAA High School Football Super Bowls held each December, with each event drawing thousands of spectators annually. 

"Kraft Sports + Entertainment is a true market leader, and we are so proud that Dean College remains as their exclusive academic partner. It speaks volumes about our institution and the future of the programs and opportunities we can offer to our students," said Dr. Rooney.

ABOUT KRAFT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has hosted world-class concerts and sporting events in Foxborough spanning the past five decades. More information is available at https://www.kraftse.com/

ABOUT DEAN COLLEGE

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity to discover and exceed their greatest aspirations. A personal and transformative community since 1865, Dean tirelessly inspires our students to unimagined heights through personalized support and integrated delivery of academic, co-curricular and experiential learning. Our graduates are lifelong learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility, and demonstrate leadership. 

This is The Dean Difference.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Salary cap set at $208.2 million.
news

Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment 

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

Apple announced today it has ordered "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its unscripted slate.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising