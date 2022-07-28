DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

If there's been a standout star through the first two days of Patriots training camp, it would have to be DeVante Parker, who has caught multiple touchdowns and pumped up the crowd with his celebrations and energy. So far, it looks like the veteran wide receiver is developing a nice chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, highlighted by some dynamic contested catches that have consistently given the defense problems.

"I'm having a lot of fun with it, that's what it's all about," said Parker following Thursday's session. "Have fun, come out with your brothers and work hard every day."

Once again, Parker had the catch of the day, twisting his body around to collect a pinpoint backside throw from Jones. Often described as one of the best contested catch receivers in the league, Parker has been as-advertised early on this summer.

"Mac saw where the defender was and he put in a great spot and I was able to come down with it," said Parker of the play, adding he and the quarterback have now been working together for significant time. "It's not difficult at all to build chemistry, we've been working together for a little bit now and we just have to bring it out here every day, that's all it is."

"It's good to have him, he had a good spring," said Bill Belichick on the practice fields prior to Thursday's session of Parker. "We'll just take it day-by-day here and not try to evaluate guys based on one play or one practice or one period. There's going to be a lot of football played and we'll see how things turn out over an extended period of time. Consistency and production."

Despite Belichick's reminder that there's still a long way to go and the first two days of training camp do not a season make, it's hard not to see the immediate effect Parker is having on the offense. After swapping a 2023 third-rounder for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder, the team might not have realized they were getting a fiery player unafraid to pump up the crowd after a big catch.

"It's very different to me, there's like a million people out here," said Parker. "The crowd, they show a lot of support and having [them] here gets everybody hyped up. It's just something I look forward to."

With camp just underway, the veteran wasn't getting carried away with any early success, as he continues to pursue the consistency that Belichick prescribed.