Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

The veteran receiver continues to show good energy and chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones.

Jul 28, 2022 at 01:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).

If there's been a standout star through the first two days of Patriots training camp, it would have to be DeVante Parker, who has caught multiple touchdowns and pumped up the crowd with his celebrations and energy. So far, it looks like the veteran wide receiver is developing a nice chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, highlighted by some dynamic contested catches that have consistently given the defense problems.

"I'm having a lot of fun with it, that's what it's all about," said Parker following Thursday's session. "Have fun, come out with your brothers and work hard every day."

Once again, Parker had the catch of the day, twisting his body around to collect a pinpoint backside throw from Jones. Often described as one of the best contested catch receivers in the league, Parker has been as-advertised early on this summer.

"Mac saw where the defender was and he put in a great spot and I was able to come down with it," said Parker of the play, adding he and the quarterback have now been working together for significant time. "It's not difficult at all to build chemistry, we've been working together for a little bit now and we just have to bring it out here every day, that's all it is."

"It's good to have him, he had a good spring," said Bill Belichick on the practice fields prior to Thursday's session of Parker. "We'll just take it day-by-day here and not try to evaluate guys based on one play or one practice or one period. There's going to be a lot of football played and we'll see how things turn out over an extended period of time. Consistency and production."

Despite Belichick's reminder that there's still a long way to go and the first two days of training camp do not a season make, it's hard not to see the immediate effect Parker is having on the offense. After swapping a 2023 third-rounder for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder, the team might not have realized they were getting a fiery player unafraid to pump up the crowd after a big catch.

"It's very different to me, there's like a million people out here," said Parker. "The crowd, they show a lot of support and having [them] here gets everybody hyped up. It's just something I look forward to."

With camp just underway, the veteran wasn't getting carried away with any early success, as he continues to pursue the consistency that Belichick prescribed.

"Just hoping to bring energy, just come out there and play as hard as I can and do what I can to help the team."

