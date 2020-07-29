Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 11:19 AM

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

More than halfway through the year, we've learned to expect the unexpected, and though most couldn't have predicted the turns this year has taken, one important concept has been years in the making. The 2020 Census will determine the country's population and how federal funds, grants and support are shared for the next decade.

In a video posted on Twitter by Mayor Marty Walsh, Devin and Jason McCourty spoke directly to Bostonians about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census. The more accurate the Census is, the more appropriate the support from the federal level based on sex, age, race and other factors.

"Filling out and returning the census is an important way to stand up for social justice and the fight for equity and to also help build the kind of city we all want to see," Devin said.

"As we search for change and seek for our voices to be heard, completing the census will help get us the resources we need," Jason continued.

By reflecting Boston's population, the hope is that resources will be redirected to areas of the city that need the support the most. While there are other factors at play in terms funding at the local and state level, not completing the 2020 Census can skew how money is directed to your community federally.

"Your participation will help make sure the census reflects what Boston really looks – Black, Latinx, Asian and also immigrant," Devin said.

The 2020 Census is available in 13 languages. If you haven't yet filled out and returned your Census, you can complete it online at My2020Census.gov. You can learn more about the Census here.

