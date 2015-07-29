Devin McCourty inspires young people in Chicago

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 29, 2015
Briana Palma

20150729-futp60summit-2.jpg

In the true spirit of giving back, Devin McCourty spent the last days of the offseason out in the community.

Last week, Devin, twin brother Jason and mom Phyllis Harrell were in Chicago for the annual Fuel Up to Play 60 Student Summit. The four-day event saw more than 150 student ambassadors come together for media training, cooking competitions, football skills and more.

The McCourtys led the charge at Friday night's "Seeking Greatness Dinner," during which they spoke to the group about leading a healthy lifestyle and how doing so helps Devin and Jason succeed on the football field.

In addition to the twins, players from the Steelers and Bears also participated in the summit, which serves as a fun and educational event for Fuel Up to Play 60's student ambassadors. These young leaders work with the program, a partnership of the NFL and National Dairy Council, to make their schools and communities healthier.

After the summit, Devin returned to New England, where he gave his time to another organization close to his heart, Boston Children's Hospital. Devin, who's a regular at the hospital,visited with patients and their families on Tuesday.

