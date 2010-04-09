Draft Prospect Notes: Running Backs

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 09, 2010 at 05:00 AM

**

         [DL](/node/112236) | [DB](/node/112241) | [ILB](/node/112246) | [OL](/node/112276) | [OLB](/node/112251) | [QB](/node/112256) | [RB](/node/112261) | **[TE](/node/112266) | [WR](/node/112271)**<br>
         <br>
         <br>
         <br>
         <br>
         **<br>
         </td>
         <td valign="top">             **[Download this Report](http://library.kraftsportsgroup.com/Draft2010Prospect_RB.pdf) >>
         **[Prospect Video Archive](/media-center/index.html) >>** **<br>
         </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>


Pos. Rank Player School Ht. Wt. 40
RB 1 C.J. Spiller Clemson 5-11 195 4.37
Notes: [Andy Hart] Makes big plays look easy. Good burst. Great feel for plays as they develop. Huge expectations based on college production. [Erik Scalavino] Good vision, patience reading blocks; nice hands; explosive kick returner; holds the ball in the wrong hand too often, however.
RB 2 Ryan Mathews Fresno State 5-11 220 4.45
Notes: [Andy Hart] Good burst. Lowers pads on contact. Good feet. Breaks arm tackles. Slipperier than you'd expect. Solid all around. Solid NFL future.. [Erik Scalavino] Shifty, quick feet; eludes tacklers well. Good all-around player.
RB 3 Jahvid Best California 5-10 195 4.35
Notes: [Andy Hart] May be more explosive than Spiller. Just electric with ball. Durability issues. Good stop-cuts and video game type moves. Playmaker but may have to be limited in touches. [Erik Scalavino] Speedy in the open field; good cutbacks; good receiving skills.
RB 4 Montario Hardesty Tennessee 6-0 225 4.49
Notes: [Andy Hart] One-cut burst. Decent power and pad level on contact. Good all-around talent. [Erik Scalavino] Nice size/speed/power combo.
RB 5 Jonathan Dwyer* Georgia Tech 5-11 235 4.48
Notes: [Andy Hart] Huge production, but could be a product of offense. Huge legs, good power, keeps feet moving. Too slow and not quick. Got the ball on the edge thanks to the pitch. [Erik Scalavino] Tough, up-the-gut runner with a quick burst to the outside; decent hands. 

         **THE REST:**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr bgcolor="#cccccc">
         <td>**Pos.**</td>
         <td>**Rank**</td>
         <td>**Player**</td>
         <td>**School**</td>
         <td>**Ht.**</td>
         <td>**Wt.**</td>
         <td>**40**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>****</td>
         <td>**James Starks**</td>
         <td>**Buffalo**</td>
         <td>**6-2**</td>
         <td>**218**</td>
         <td>**4.54**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] We didn't have tape, but this guy is my sleeper. Missed 09 season with shoulder surgery. Big hands. Good speed. Nice frame. cAtches the ball well. Could be a steal. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted .</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Charles Scott](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**LSU**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**239**</td>
         <td>**4.7**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Big back. Decent feet for his size. Keeps legs moving. Breaks arm tackles. Takes too many hits. Failed Senior Bowl physical. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent speed/moves for a guy his size; short-yardage back, most likely at the next level.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td nowrap="nowrap">**Dexter McCluster**</td>
         <td>**Mississippi**</td>
         <td>**5-8**</td>
         <td>**165**</td>
         <td>**4.42**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Tiny. Athlete. Worked out as slot WR for Pats. Unique skill-set and talent.. [Erik Scalavino] .Ditto to what Andy said. Just wish we had tape of the guy.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td nowrap="nowrap">**[Anthony Dixon](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td nowrap="nowrap">**Mississippi State**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**245**</td>
         <td>**4.59**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Looks for contact. Good power. Lacks top speed and quickness. Slow feet. [Erik Scalavino] .Punishing runner, likes contact; quick, but not elite speed.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Lonyae Miller](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**Fresno State**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**221**</td>
         <td>**4.53**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Big but plays smaller than size. Pretty shifty. Backup last year. Pretty explosive. Could be a steal. [Erik Scalavino] .Surprisingly fast for a big guy; nice moves, too. Lots of up-side at the next level.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Joe McKnight](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
         <td>**USC**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**190**</td>
         <td>**4.45**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not quick enough for the Bush-like plays he tries to make. Never lived up to hype. Soft. Takes too many hits. Not electric. Too upright a runner. [Erik Scalavino] .Improvises to elude tacklers; great burst, but doesn't seem like an every-down player.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Toby Gerhart](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**Stanford**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**231**</td>
         <td>**4.55**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Great production. Good athlete. Too slow. Keeps his feet moving. Too upright a runner, doesn't maximize size or power. [Erik Scalavino] .Won't make tacklers miss, but is hard to take down; should be a good "committee" back in the NFL.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Ben Tate](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**Auburn**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**214**</td>
         <td>**4.43**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] OK Burst. Not quick. Got lot big holes. Sometimes looks like fullback, others a legit runner. [Erik Scalavino] .Plodding style; won't dazzle, but gets tough yards and has some athletic moves.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Joique Bell**</td>
         <td>**Wayne State**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**223**</td>
         <td>**4.54**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted .</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td nowrap="nowrap">**[LeGarrette Blount](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**Oregon**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**241**</td>
         <td>**4.7**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] More of a weaver than a cutter. Heavy feet. Decent athlete. Breaks arm tackles. [Erik Scalavino] .Great size, good speed; doesn't give up on plays.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**[Andre Dixon](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
         <td>**UConn**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**205**</td>
         <td>**4.65**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Just a guy. Career backup type. Bounces off contact, but needs better leg drive. Too tenative at times. Avg. all around package. [Erik Scalavino] OK hands; not a "wow" runner, but seems to produce.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Andre Anderson**</td>
         <td>**Tulane**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**205**</td>
         <td>**4.54**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not a lot of moves. Not fast enough. One cut guy. Just a guy. [Erik Scalavino] Antowain Smith clone, only quicker.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Chris Brown**</td>
         <td>**Oklahoma**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**210**</td>
         <td>**4.56**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Catches ball out of backfield. Compact build. Ok wiggle. Slippery. Too high. Too tenative. Takes hits. Not elite at anything. [Erik Scalavino] .Reminds me a little of Emmitt Smith.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Stafon Johnson**</td>
         <td>**USC**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**214**</td>
         <td>**4.54**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not overly athletic. Labors when he runs at times. Not quick. Good attitude, though, after bench press accident. [Erik Scalavino] .Athletic, smooth runner with power.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Pat Paschall**</td>
         <td>**North Dakota State**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**209**</td>
         <td>**4.69**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not elite FB speed. Weaver. Barely better than competition, even at a lower level. [Erik Scalavino] .Another athletic, speedy guy with good vision following his blocks.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Roy Upchurch**</td>
         <td>**Alabama**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**210**</td>
         <td>**4.53**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Backup last year. Tough runner. Catches ball out of backfield. Slasher. Good SPT. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent receiver; hard-nosed runner.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Darius Marshall**</td>
         <td>**Marshall**</td>
         <td>**5-9**</td>
         <td>**190**</td>
         <td>**4.63**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Shy about contact. Nothing special. Decent FB speed. Weaves more than cuts. [Erik Scalavino] Similar to Jahvid Best, only less explosive.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Curtis Steele**</td>
         <td>**Memphis**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**194**</td>
         <td>**4.49**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Wildcat guy. Good pad level. Little too much wiggle. Pretty elusive. [Erik Scalavino] Not great moves; doesn't switch the ball to the proper hand; too flashy for his own good.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Keith Toston**</td>
         <td>**Oklahoma St.**</td>
         <td>**5-10**</td>
         <td>**205**</td>
         <td>**4.68**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Catches ball out of backfield. Slow, heavy feet. OK power. Not a natural runner. [Erik Scalavino] Inside runner with good hands as an outlet receiver.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Javarris James**</td>
         <td>**Miami**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**212**</td>
         <td>**4.6**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much power. OK wiggle. Too tenative at times. [Erik Scalavino] Unimpressive highlight reel.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Brandon James**</td>
         <td>**Florida**</td>
         <td>**5-7**</td>
         <td>**176**</td>
         <td>**4.42**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] RB/WR/PR/KOR. Poor man's McCluster. Tough little guy. Quick. Pinball. Interesting late or FA option. [Erik Scalavino] Leon Washington-type returner/receiver/3rd-down back</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**RB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Joseph Turner**</td>
         <td>**TCU**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**225**</td>
         <td>**4.42**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Shifty for size. Future SPT/FB/ Patrick Pass type. Decent power. Breaks some tackles. OK cutbacks. [Erik Scalavino] Reminds me of Corey Dillon before the weight-gain.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
         <td> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr bgcolor="#cccccc">
         <td>**Pos.**</td>
         <td>**Rank**</td>
         <td>**Player**</td>
         <td>**School**</td>
         <td>**Ht.**</td>
         <td>**Wt.**</td>
         <td>**40**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>**1**</td>
         <td>**Rashawn Jackson**</td>
         <td>**Virginia**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**239**</td>
         <td>**4.7**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>**2**</td>
         <td>**Garrett Graham**</td>
         <td>**Wisconsin**</td>
         <td>**6-3**</td>
         <td>**239**</td>
         <td>**4.74**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>**3**</td>
         <td>**Richard Dickson**</td>
         <td>**LSU**</td>
         <td>**6-3**</td>
         <td>**245**</td>
         <td>**4.78**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>**4**</td>
         <td>**Dorin Dickerson**</td>
         <td>**Pittsburgh**</td>
         <td>**6-1**</td>
         <td>**222**</td>
         <td>**4.67**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>**5**</td>
         <td>**Cody Slate**</td>
         <td>**Marshall**</td>
         <td>**6-3**</td>
         <td>**229**</td>
         <td>**4.62**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">  

         **THE REST:**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr bgcolor="#cccccc">
         <td>**Pos.**</td>
         <td>**Rank**</td>
         <td>**Player**</td>
         <td>**School**</td>
         <td>**Ht.**</td>
         <td>**Wt.**</td>
         <td>**40**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>****</td>
         <td>**John Conner**</td>
         <td>**Kentucky**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**240**</td>
         <td>**4.78**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Clay Harbor**</td>
         <td>**Missouri State**</td>
         <td>**6-3**</td>
         <td>**240**</td>
         <td>**4.75**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Manase Tonga**</td>
         <td>**BYU**</td>
         <td>**5-11**</td>
         <td>**238**</td>
         <td>**4.69**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Jameson Konz**</td>
         <td>**Kent State**</td>
         <td>**6-3**</td>
         <td>**227**</td>
         <td>**4.45**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**James Aldridge**</td>
         <td>**Notre Dame**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**225**</td>
         <td>**4.58**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Anthony Harding**</td>
         <td>**Fresno State**</td>
         <td>**6-0**</td>
         <td>**220**</td>
         <td>**4.63**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>**FB**</td>
         <td>** **</td>
         <td>**Andrew Hawken**</td>
         <td>**Michigan State**</td>
         <td>**6-2**</td>
         <td>**248**</td>
         <td>**4.68**</td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

For more highlight video from the top prospects in the 2010 NFL Draft check out our Draft Prospect Video Archive.

Draft Prospect Video Archive >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

