Draft Prospect Notes: Running Backs

**THE REST:**</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>****</td> <td>**James Starks**</td> <td>**Buffalo**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**218**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] We didn't have tape, but this guy is my sleeper. Missed 09 season with shoulder surgery. Big hands. Good speed. Nice frame. cAtches the ball well. Could be a steal. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted .</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Charles Scott](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**LSU**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**239**</td> <td>**4.7**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Big back. Decent feet for his size. Keeps legs moving. Breaks arm tackles. Takes too many hits. Failed Senior Bowl physical. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent speed/moves for a guy his size; short-yardage back, most likely at the next level.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Dexter McCluster**</td> <td>**Mississippi**</td> <td>**5-8**</td> <td>**165**</td> <td>**4.42**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Tiny. Athlete. Worked out as slot WR for Pats. Unique skill-set and talent.. [Erik Scalavino] .Ditto to what Andy said. Just wish we had tape of the guy.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**[Anthony Dixon](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Mississippi State**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**245**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Looks for contact. Good power. Lacks top speed and quickness. Slow feet. [Erik Scalavino] .Punishing runner, likes contact; quick, but not elite speed.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Lonyae Miller](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Fresno State**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**221**</td> <td>**4.53**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Big but plays smaller than size. Pretty shifty. Backup last year. Pretty explosive. Could be a steal. [Erik Scalavino] .Surprisingly fast for a big guy; nice moves, too. Lots of up-side at the next level.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Joe McKnight](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**USC**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**190**</td> <td>**4.45**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not quick enough for the Bush-like plays he tries to make. Never lived up to hype. Soft. Takes too many hits. Not electric. Too upright a runner. [Erik Scalavino] .Improvises to elude tacklers; great burst, but doesn't seem like an every-down player.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Toby Gerhart](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Stanford**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**231**</td> <td>**4.55**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Great production. Good athlete. Too slow. Keeps his feet moving. Too upright a runner, doesn't maximize size or power. [Erik Scalavino] .Won't make tacklers miss, but is hard to take down; should be a good "committee" back in the NFL.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Ben Tate](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Auburn**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**214**</td> <td>**4.43**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] OK Burst. Not quick. Got lot big holes. Sometimes looks like fullback, others a legit runner. [Erik Scalavino] .Plodding style; won't dazzle, but gets tough yards and has some athletic moves.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Joique Bell**</td> <td>**Wayne State**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**223**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted .</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**[LeGarrette Blount](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Oregon**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**241**</td> <td>**4.7**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] More of a weaver than a cutter. Heavy feet. Decent athlete. Breaks arm tackles. [Erik Scalavino] .Great size, good speed; doesn't give up on plays.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**[Andre Dixon](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**UConn**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**205**</td> <td>**4.65**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Just a guy. Career backup type. Bounces off contact, but needs better leg drive. Too tenative at times. Avg. all around package. [Erik Scalavino] OK hands; not a "wow" runner, but seems to produce.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Andre Anderson**</td> <td>**Tulane**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**205**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not a lot of moves. Not fast enough. One cut guy. Just a guy. [Erik Scalavino] Antowain Smith clone, only quicker.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Chris Brown**</td> <td>**Oklahoma**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**210**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Catches ball out of backfield. Compact build. Ok wiggle. Slippery. Too high. Too tenative. Takes hits. Not elite at anything. [Erik Scalavino] .Reminds me a little of Emmitt Smith.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Stafon Johnson**</td> <td>**USC**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**214**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not overly athletic. Labors when he runs at times. Not quick. Good attitude, though, after bench press accident. [Erik Scalavino] .Athletic, smooth runner with power.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Pat Paschall**</td> <td>**North Dakota State**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**209**</td> <td>**4.69**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not elite FB speed. Weaver. Barely better than competition, even at a lower level. [Erik Scalavino] .Another athletic, speedy guy with good vision following his blocks.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Roy Upchurch**</td> <td>**Alabama**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**210**</td> <td>**4.53**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Backup last year. Tough runner. Catches ball out of backfield. Slasher. Good SPT. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent receiver; hard-nosed runner.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Darius Marshall**</td> <td>**Marshall**</td> <td>**5-9**</td> <td>**190**</td> <td>**4.63**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Shy about contact. Nothing special. Decent FB speed. Weaves more than cuts. [Erik Scalavino] Similar to Jahvid Best, only less explosive.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Curtis Steele**</td> <td>**Memphis**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**194**</td> <td>**4.49**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Wildcat guy. Good pad level. Little too much wiggle. Pretty elusive. [Erik Scalavino] Not great moves; doesn't switch the ball to the proper hand; too flashy for his own good.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Keith Toston**</td> <td>**Oklahoma St.**</td> <td>**5-10**</td> <td>**205**</td> <td>**4.68**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Catches ball out of backfield. Slow, heavy feet. OK power. Not a natural runner. [Erik Scalavino] Inside runner with good hands as an outlet receiver.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Javarris James**</td> <td>**Miami**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**212**</td> <td>**4.6**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much power. OK wiggle. Too tenative at times. [Erik Scalavino] Unimpressive highlight reel.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Brandon James**</td> <td>**Florida**</td> <td>**5-7**</td> <td>**176**</td> <td>**4.42**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] RB/WR/PR/KOR. Poor man's McCluster. Tough little guy. Quick. Pinball. Interesting late or FA option. [Erik Scalavino] Leon Washington-type returner/receiver/3rd-down back</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**RB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Joseph Turner**</td> <td>**TCU**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**225**</td> <td>**4.42**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Shifty for size. Future SPT/FB/ Patrick Pass type. Decent power. Breaks some tackles. OK cutbacks. [Erik Scalavino] Reminds me of Corey Dillon before the weight-gain.</td> </tr> <tr> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>**1**</td> <td>**Rashawn Jackson**</td> <td>**Virginia**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**239**</td> <td>**4.7**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>**2**</td> <td>**Garrett Graham**</td> <td>**Wisconsin**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**239**</td> <td>**4.74**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>**3**</td> <td>**Richard Dickson**</td> <td>**LSU**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**245**</td> <td>**4.78**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>**4**</td> <td>**Dorin Dickerson**</td> <td>**Pittsburgh**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**222**</td> <td>**4.67**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>**5**</td> <td>**Cody Slate**</td> <td>**Marshall**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**229**</td> <td>**4.62**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7"> **THE REST:**</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>****</td> <td>**John Conner**</td> <td>**Kentucky**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**240**</td> <td>**4.78**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Clay Harbor**</td> <td>**Missouri State**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**240**</td> <td>**4.75**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Manase Tonga**</td> <td>**BYU**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**238**</td> <td>**4.69**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Jameson Konz**</td> <td>**Kent State**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**227**</td> <td>**4.45**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**James Aldridge**</td> <td>**Notre Dame**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**225**</td> <td>**4.58**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Anthony Harding**</td> <td>**Fresno State**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**220**</td> <td>**4.63**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FB**</td> <td>** **</td> <td>**Andrew Hawken**</td> <td>**Michigan State**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**248**</td> <td>**4.68**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> </tbody>