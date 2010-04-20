Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 22 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Draft Prospect Notes: Tight End

Apr 20, 2010 at 06:30 AM 

         [DL](/node/112236) | [DB](/node/112241) | [ILB](/node/112246) | [OL](/node/112276) | [OLB](/node/112251) | [QB](/node/112256) | [RB](/node/112261) | **[TE](/node/112266) | [WR](/node/112271)**<br>
         <br>
         </td>
         <td valign="top">
         **[Download this Report](http://library.kraftsportsgroup.com/Draft2010Prospects_TE.pdf) >>
         **[Prospect Video Archive](/media-center/index.html) >>**  **<br>
         </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>


Pos. Rank Player School Ht. Wt. 40
TE 1 Rob Gronkowski Arizona 6-6 265 4.76
Notes: [Andy Hart] Do-ti-all, including blocking. Soft hands. Decent enough athlete after the catch. Smooth. Should have best NFL career if back is a non-issue. [Erik Scalavino] Excellent receiver, probably the best of this bunch; first tackler usually doesn't get him; athletic; quick moves in open field.
TE 2 Jermaine Gresham Oklahoma 6-5 261 4.66
Notes: [Andy Hart] Total pass-catching package if healthy. Not a freakish athletic package, but certainly good enough. [Erik Scalavino] Nice hands; tough to take down; routes, blocking are question marks.
TE 3 Jimmy Graham Miami 6-6 260 4.53
Notes: [Andy Hart] Only one year of FB after basketball career. Good frame and measurables for the position. Project with huge upside. [Erik Scalavino] Great size; inexperienced, but definitely has raw talent.
TE 4 Anthony McCoy Southern Cal 6-5 259 4.71
Notes: [Andy Hart] Pretty good blocker. OK hands and decent athlete. Slow feet. Rumbles like Daniel Graham. [Erik Scalavino] Solid receiver, but not a "wow" kind of player.
TE 5 Aaron Hernandez Florida 6-3 245 4.64
Notes: [Andy Hart] Smaller. Confident hands. Not elite athlete, but OK RAC. Good enough speed. H-back? [Erik Scalavino] Solid overall, but nothing special.
* THE REST:
Pos. Rank Player School Ht. Wt. 40
TE Ed Dickson Oregon 6-4 249 4.59
Notes: [Andy Hart] Not a blocker, a WR-type. Powerful hands. Only OK FB speed for his makeup. [Erik Scalavino] Very similar in style to Hernandez.
TE Dennis Pitta BYU 6-5 245 4.68
Notes: [Andy Hart] Soft-handed pass catcher. Willing blocker. Not quick and average speed. Not explosive but very solid. [Erik Scalavino] Can absorb big hits over the middle and downfield; protects the ball well.
TE Tony Moeaki Iowa 6-3 245 4.69
Notes: [Andy Hart] Injury issues. AVG. TE hands, speed and quickness. Leader and captain. [Erik Scalavino] . Limited footage; average at best.
TE Michael Palmer Clemson 6-5 250 4.79
Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid, Avg. old-school type. Not overly athletic. Route running?. [Erik Scalavino] Good hands, good size, decent speed; sleeper in later rounds.
TE Nathan Overbay Eastern Washington 6-5 259 4.78
Notes: [Andy Hart] Great frame. Good, confident hands. Adjusts to ball. Smooth. Not flashy, but big upside. [Erik Scalavino] . Intriguing small-program prospect; deceptive "football speed", smooth pass catcher; solid build.
TE Michael Hoomanawanui Illinois 6-4 267 4.77
Notes: [Andy Hart] Nickname "Uh Oh". All-around type. Good size. Average athlete. [Erik Scalavino] Insufficient footage.
TE Colin Peek Alabama 6-5 252 4.92
Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow and laboring. Solid, confident hands. Decent build. Slow feet. Decent blocker. [Erik Scalavino] Natural receiver with good size; not that fast; Saban connection a plus.
TE Andrew Quarless Penn State 6-4 248 4.74
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Jeron Mastrud Kansas State 6-6 256 4.82
Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid hands with OK speed and effort as blocker. Only average quickness. But pretty solid all around. . [Erik Scalavino] . Lumbering runner; decent receiver.
TE Nate Byham Pittsburgh 6-4 268 4.76
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Jim Dray Stanford 6-5 246 4.82
Notes: [Andy Hart] Average all-around talent. Willing blocker. H-back? [Erik Scalavino] . Gets the job done quietly, nothing stands out.
TE Dedrick Epps Miami 6-4 253 4.76
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Jeff Cumberland Illinois 6-4 255 4.57
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Mike Caussin James Madison 6-5 245 4.79
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Riar Geer Colorado 6-3 252 4.98
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Scott Sicko New Hampshire 6-4 242 4.75
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Steve Maneri Temple 6-6 275 5.06
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Greg Boone Virginia Tech 6-3 283 4.79
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
TE Cody Slate Marshall 6-3 229
Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] . Probably too small to be a blocking threat; great RAC skills and solid hands.
TE T.C. Drake Kentucky 6-5 244 4.72*
Notes: [Andy Hart] J-A-G. [Erik Scalavino] . Average all-around.

For more highlight video from the top prospects in the 2010 NFL Draft check out our Draft Prospect Video Archive.

Draft Prospect Video Archive >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots vs Bills: Revancha decisiva

Detalles a observar durante el partido
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
news

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

McDaniels starting fresh on Bills gameplan

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 12/22: "We've got to go out and protect home field"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Matthew Judon receives "Good Guy" award from PFWA

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon receives the 2021 Ron Hobson Good Guy Award from the Pro Football Writers of America on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The award is given to the Patriots player who is most helpful and accommodating to the media.

Bill Belichick 12/22 on Kendrick Bourne potentially being removed from Covid-19 list, Buffalo Bills preps and more

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down Buffalo's defense and preparing for Josh Allen

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Bills' Defense, Josh Alllen, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 24th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: Thoughts on Coach Belichick's upcoming career milestone

Coach Belichick will be coaching in his 800th game on Sunday, which is believed to be a record. We asked him about this impressive milestone.

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-27 loss from the Indianapolis Colts in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising