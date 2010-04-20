Draft Prospect Notes: Tight End

|
|Pos.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|TE
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|Arizona
|6-6
|265
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Do-ti-all, including blocking. Soft hands. Decent enough athlete after the catch. Smooth. Should have best NFL career if back is a non-issue. [Erik Scalavino] Excellent receiver, probably the best of this bunch; first tackler usually doesn't get him; athletic; quick moves in open field.
|TE
|2
|Jermaine Gresham
|Oklahoma
|6-5
|261
|4.66
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Total pass-catching package if healthy. Not a freakish athletic package, but certainly good enough. [Erik Scalavino] Nice hands; tough to take down; routes, blocking are question marks.
|TE
|3
|Jimmy Graham
|Miami
|6-6
|260
|4.53
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Only one year of FB after basketball career. Good frame and measurables for the position. Project with huge upside. [Erik Scalavino] Great size; inexperienced, but definitely has raw talent.
|TE
|4
|Anthony McCoy
|Southern Cal
|6-5
|259
|4.71
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Pretty good blocker. OK hands and decent athlete. Slow feet. Rumbles like Daniel Graham. [Erik Scalavino] Solid receiver, but not a "wow" kind of player.
|TE
|5
|Aaron Hernandez
|Florida
|6-3
|245
|4.64
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Smaller. Confident hands. Not elite athlete, but OK RAC. Good enough speed. H-back? [Erik Scalavino] Solid overall, but nothing special.
|* THE REST:
|Pos.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|TE
|Ed Dickson
|Oregon
|6-4
|249
|4.59
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Not a blocker, a WR-type. Powerful hands. Only OK FB speed for his makeup. [Erik Scalavino] Very similar in style to Hernandez.
|TE
|Dennis Pitta
|BYU
|6-5
|245
|4.68
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Soft-handed pass catcher. Willing blocker. Not quick and average speed. Not explosive but very solid. [Erik Scalavino] Can absorb big hits over the middle and downfield; protects the ball well.
|TE
|Tony Moeaki
|Iowa
|6-3
|245
|4.69
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Injury issues. AVG. TE hands, speed and quickness. Leader and captain. [Erik Scalavino] . Limited footage; average at best.
|TE
|Michael Palmer
|Clemson
|6-5
|250
|4.79
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid, Avg. old-school type. Not overly athletic. Route running?. [Erik Scalavino] Good hands, good size, decent speed; sleeper in later rounds.
|TE
|Nathan Overbay
|Eastern Washington
|6-5
|259
|4.78
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Great frame. Good, confident hands. Adjusts to ball. Smooth. Not flashy, but big upside. [Erik Scalavino] . Intriguing small-program prospect; deceptive "football speed", smooth pass catcher; solid build.
|TE
|Michael Hoomanawanui
|Illinois
|6-4
|267
|4.77
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Nickname "Uh Oh". All-around type. Good size. Average athlete. [Erik Scalavino] Insufficient footage.
|TE
|Colin Peek
|Alabama
|6-5
|252
|4.92
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow and laboring. Solid, confident hands. Decent build. Slow feet. Decent blocker. [Erik Scalavino] Natural receiver with good size; not that fast; Saban connection a plus.
|TE
|Andrew Quarless
|Penn State
|6-4
|248
|4.74
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Jeron Mastrud
|Kansas State
|6-6
|256
|4.82
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid hands with OK speed and effort as blocker. Only average quickness. But pretty solid all around. . [Erik Scalavino] . Lumbering runner; decent receiver.
|TE
|Nate Byham
|Pittsburgh
|6-4
|268
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Jim Dray
|Stanford
|6-5
|246
|4.82
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Average all-around talent. Willing blocker. H-back? [Erik Scalavino] . Gets the job done quietly, nothing stands out.
|TE
|Dedrick Epps
|Miami
|6-4
|253
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Jeff Cumberland
|Illinois
|6-4
|255
|4.57
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Mike Caussin
|James Madison
|6-5
|245
|4.79
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Riar Geer
|Colorado
|6-3
|252
|4.98
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Scott Sicko
|New Hampshire
|6-4
|242
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Steve Maneri
|Temple
|6-6
|275
|5.06
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Greg Boone
|Virginia Tech
|6-3
|283
|4.79
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments.
|TE
|Cody Slate
|Marshall
|6-3
|229
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] . Probably too small to be a blocking threat; great RAC skills and solid hands.
|TE
|T.C. Drake
|Kentucky
|6-5
|244
|4.72*
|Notes: [Andy Hart] J-A-G. [Erik Scalavino] . Average all-around.
For more highlight video from the top prospects in the 2010 NFL Draft check out our Draft Prospect Video Archive.