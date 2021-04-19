Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Gil Brandt likes Newton move for Pats

SiriusXM NFL Radio's Gil Brandt and Mark Dominik hosted a predraft conference call on Monday, taking questions from reporters and pointing out at the start of the call that there are only about a third of the usual eligible prospects for this year's draft, something they expect will push players up the board and also make for an extremely limited undrafted rookie class.

Specifically, they pointed out a weak defensive tackle class and how teams, like the Patriots with their Davon Gochaux, Henry Anderson and Lawrence Guy signings, were aggressive when adding veterans via free agency at the spot, in no small part due to a down draft year at the position.

As for the Patriots, Brandt told Patriots.com that versatility is still the name of the game for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

"I think that Bill knows what he's looking for, he's looking for guys who can be multiple position players," said Brandt. "By that, I mean, he can play as an up-player standing or he can play with his hand on the ground. I think he's looking for a guy who can play corner, also safety."

As for the speculation about quarterbacks, Brandt had many of his projections resulting in QBs being selected with the first five picks. Though the Pats might miss out on the top guys, Brandt liked what they had done in bringing back Cam Newton.