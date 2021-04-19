Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 19, 2021 at 03:41 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-spotlight-trey-lance-2-ap

Members of the Patriots front office were in attendance at Trey Lance's second Pro Day session on Monday, along with the handful of quarterback-needy teams like San Francisco and potentially Atlanta among others joining them.

According to SI.com's Albert Breer, Eliot Wolf and Dave Ziegler were in attendance to watch Lance, who came in at number one on this year's Patriots top-50 fit board. National scout Matt Groh was reported to have attended Lance's first session back in March and a similar contingent attended Justin Fields' second throwing session last week as the Patriots have kept close tabs on the top targets this draft season.

Despite playing just one game last season, Lance is still an intriguing prospect who is in the mix for the 49ers at 3rd overall, as Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were also both in attendance. The Broncos, owners of the ninth overall pick, also sent scouts to North Dakota State.

After Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville and Zach Wilson to the Jets, it's anyone's guess how the draft will unfold, with Lance, Fields and Mac Jones all vying to be the next quarterback selected. All three would be excellent fits for the Pats, however, getting high enough in the first round to select any of them will be a tall and costly order.

Gil Brandt likes Newton move for Pats

SiriusXM NFL Radio's Gil Brandt and Mark Dominik hosted a predraft conference call on Monday, taking questions from reporters and pointing out at the start of the call that there are only about a third of the usual eligible prospects for this year's draft, something they expect will push players up the board and also make for an extremely limited undrafted rookie class.

Specifically, they pointed out a weak defensive tackle class and how teams, like the Patriots with their Davon Gochaux, Henry Anderson and Lawrence Guy signings, were aggressive when adding veterans via free agency at the spot, in no small part due to a down draft year at the position.

As for the Patriots, Brandt told Patriots.com that versatility is still the name of the game for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

"I think that Bill knows what he's looking for, he's looking for guys who can be multiple position players," said Brandt. "By that, I mean, he can play as an up-player standing or he can play with his hand on the ground. I think he's looking for a guy who can play corner, also safety."

As for the speculation about quarterbacks, Brandt had many of his projections resulting in QBs being selected with the first five picks. Though the Pats might miss out on the top guys, Brandt liked what they had done in bringing back Cam Newton.

"They've had one of the true great runs of all time and I do think [Belchick's] present decision to keep the quarterback that he's kept has been good, it will help them this year get back into the winning column," said Brandt.

