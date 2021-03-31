Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

College scouting Pro Days continued on Wednesday, with the Florida Gators being the next stop for Josh McDaniels, who was reportedly in attendance after taking in Alabama's second Pro Day on Tuesday. Florida features some intriguing prospects, led by tight end Kyle Pitts whose measurements were every bit as awe-inspiring as his play on the field. Pitts turned in the latest head-turning Pro Day performance as prospects continue to impress with their size and speed.

With a monstrous 83 3/8-inch wingspan, 4.44 40-yard dash and a 10' 9" broad jump, Pitts' combination of length and explosiveness is off the charts. At 245 pounds, he's going to be a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses and should instantly provide a huge boost to whichever team he lands with.

More in the Patriots draft wheelhouse could be receiver Kadarius Toney, who put up some of his own impressive numbers, like an 11'4" broad jump and his own 4.38 40. A run-after-catch nightmare for defenses, Toney checks in just after the top trio of receivers in this class and is projected to be a late first-round selection. Unless the Patriots trade down from 15, he's likely to be taken in the void between their first and second picks.

New England should also be keeping an eye on quarterback Kyle Trask, probably the best prospect of the second tier, likely to have his name called sometime on day two. Trask is a big, strong quarterback and showed improved accuracy as his throwing session progressed.

Throwing to Toney and Pitts certainly helped Trask ascend to becoming a Heisman finalist in 2020 and they were again by his side on Wednesday. A late-riser, Trask is an interesting developmental QB, with some similar traits to Mac Jones in terms of the weapons around him and the lack of dual-threat ability.