NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

College scouting Pro Days continued on Wednesday, with the Florida Gators being the next stop for Josh McDaniels, who was reportedly in attendance after taking in Alabama's second Pro Day on Tuesday. Florida features some intriguing prospects, led by tight end Kyle Pitts whose measurements were every bit as awe-inspiring as his play on the field. Pitts turned in the latest head-turning Pro Day performance as prospects continue to impress with their size and speed.

With a monstrous 83 3/8-inch wingspan, 4.44 40-yard dash and a 10' 9" broad jump, Pitts' combination of length and explosiveness is off the charts. At 245 pounds, he's going to be a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses and should instantly provide a huge boost to whichever team he lands with.

More in the Patriots draft wheelhouse could be receiver Kadarius Toney, who put up some of his own impressive numbers, like an 11'4" broad jump and his own 4.38 40. A run-after-catch nightmare for defenses, Toney checks in just after the top trio of receivers in this class and is projected to be a late first-round selection. Unless the Patriots trade down from 15, he's likely to be taken in the void between their first and second picks.

New England should also be keeping an eye on quarterback Kyle Trask, probably the best prospect of the second tier, likely to have his name called sometime on day two. Trask is a big, strong quarterback and showed improved accuracy as his throwing session progressed.

Throwing to Toney and Pitts certainly helped Trask ascend to becoming a Heisman finalist in 2020 and they were again by his side on Wednesday. A late-riser, Trask is an interesting developmental QB, with some similar traits to Mac Jones in terms of the weapons around him and the lack of dual-threat ability.

The Patriots are doing their homework on all of 2021's rookie quarterbacks as the position remains a long-term question mark. If they miss out on the top five, Trask would be one of the next options to consider if they like him, weighing him against other mid-round options like Jamie Newman, Kellen Mond and Davis Mills.

LSU's Ja'marr Chase solidifies WR1 status

One of the biggest questions of the draft is how the top three wide receivers will fall, but after Ja'Marr Chase's performance on Wednesday at LSU, Chase appears to have solidified his place atop the rankings. Answering some questions about his speed, Chase posted a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 41" vertical. Those numbers put him in an elite class with the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Julio Jones.

It's hard to see Cincinnati passing on the chance to reunite Chase with Joe Burrow at fifth overall, that's if Atlanta doesn't grab him at 4th overall. The two top performers on Wednesday, Chase and Pitts could find themselves going back-to-back.

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Ohio State's Pro Day featured another one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
news

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Two potential first-round edge players highlighted the University of Miami's Pro Day.
news

Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Another top-ranked quarterback turned in an impressive Pro Day performance.
news

Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

The most popular Patriots mock draft pick lit up Penn State's Pro Day with some eye-popping speed.
news

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

College scouting Pro Days continued on Wednesday, with a couple potential Patriots targets standing out.
news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

Jeremiah highlights best draft fits for Patriots

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gives his choice for the best quarterback fit for the Patriots in the draft, along with.
news

Patriots add two compensatory draft selections

The NFL announced additional compensatory draft picks on Wednesday, with New England picking up a pair of 2021 picks.

