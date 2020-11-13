Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Ravens 17
Can the Patriots play their second straight turnover-free game? That is their best chance to spring the upset. The Patriots have a minus-1 turnover differential on the season (tied for 18th), while the Ravens are plus-4 (tied for sixth).
Jamison Hensley, ESPN
Pick: Ravens 41, Patriots 24
Bold prediction: The Ravens will score over 40 points for the first time this season. During Baltimore's 10-game road win streak, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense have averaged more points (32.3) than anyone else away from home. New England, which gave up 37 points last season to the Ravens, has a banged-up defense working on a short week.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Ravens
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Ravens
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Ravens
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Ravens
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Ravens
Mike Clay, ESPN: Ravens
Jason Reid, ESPN: Ravens
Damien Woody, ESPN: Ravens
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Ravens
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Ravens 35, Patriots 17
This was a nightmare matchup for the Patriots last season, even when they had a strong defense. Now Bill Belichick coaches the 31st-ranked group in football, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. New England's especially soft against the run, going up against a Ravens team that leads the league in rushing. Expect to see Robert Griffin III by the IVth quarter.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 17
The Patriots found a way to rally against the Jets, but it was not a good night for the defense. This will be even worse. Look for Lamar Jackson and the running game to have a big game against the New England defense. Cam Newton will not be able to keep up.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Ravens
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Ravens
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Ravens
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Ravens
John Breech, CBS Sports: Ravens
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Ravens
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Ravens
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Ravens 24, Patriots 20
The Ravens are not taking the Patriots lightly. Which means that the Ravens will not find a way to lose this one.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Ravens 28, Patriots 17
The Patriots barely beat a terrible Jets team on Monday night. They're not going to have much luck against one of the best teams in the league.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 17
Patriots problems stopping the run play into the Ravens strength.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Ravens 24, Patriots 13
The Ravens have all the pieces to attack the Patriots weaknesses and to make things especially difficult for Cam Newton and the burgeoning New England offense. If the Patriots defense can stop the run on early downs and the offense can put together their second-straight turnover-free game, they'll have a chance, but Baltimore just poses too many challenges.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Ravens 38, Patriots 13
Baltimore is a team that runs the ball very well, and at the moment, New England is vulnerable in that defensive department. The Ravens also have a potent defense of their own -- perhaps not quite as intimidating as the old Ray Lewis-era teams, but this version is a force in its own right, and the Patriots are struggling to play consistently on offense this season. Baltimore is just too much for the home team this week.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Ravens 28, Patriots 14
The Patriots take advantage of a Ravens turnover, but it's not enough to beat this team. The Patriots defense struggles to contain Jackson and lets the Ravens get off to an early lead.