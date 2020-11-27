Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 27, Cardinals 24
The Cardinals lead the NFL in accepted penalties (79), while the Patriots have the fewest in the league (36). But the Patriots are coming off a rare seven-penalty game in a loss to Houston, which could be a sign that things are headed in the wrong direction for them. How much does the penalty discrepancy show up on Sunday?
Josh Weinfuss, ESPN
Pick: Cardinals 34, Patriots 17
Bold prediction: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will make up for his injured right shoulder with his feet. He'll run for 125 yards -- a career high -- as the defense-minded Bill Belichick will be forced to pull out all the stops while trying to slow the young phenom.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Cardinals
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Cardinals
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Cardinals
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Cardinals
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Cardinals
Mike Clay, ESPN: Cardinals
Jason Reid, ESPN: Cardinals
Damien Woody, ESPN: Cardinals
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Cardinals
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Cardinals 27, Patriots 24
After facing Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson this season, Bill Belichick is probably ready to end his tour of the Quarterback Revolution. It's clear that no amount of scheming is going to make the Patriots' front seven talented enough to hang with players like Kyler Murray, especially when the opposing QB's backed by a dynamic running game. Cam Newton is playing well enough to stay close in games, but not well enough to survive a defense ranked 25th in EPA and dead last in DVOA.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Cardinals 30, Patriots 20
The Cardinals are coming off a bad showing at Seattle last week. This will be a long trip to try and get that bad offensive showing out of their system. But the Patriots defense hasn't been good this season, and it won't be here. Kyler Murray gets the better of Cam Newton.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Cardinals
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Cardinals
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Cardinals
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Cardinals 24, Patriots 17
If the Patriots couldn't stop Deshaun Watson, they won't be able to stop Kyler Murray.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Cardinals 31, Patriots 21
I have a very hard time seeing this Patriots Defense slowing down Kyler Murray & Co. The Cardinals should cruise in this one.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Cardinals 20
Once again Pats face a weak run defense, only this time they're able to stick with it.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Cardinals 21
The Patriots bounce back and make enough plays to slow down Kyler Murray but it won't come easy.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cardinals 23, Patriots 21
These two clubs are strikingly similar when it comes to their season statistics. The outcome of this game therefore depends largely on two factors: the health of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (throwing shoulder) and turnovers/penalties. If Arizona plays its best football, they should prevail.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cardinals 24, Patriots 21
Stephon Gilmore struggles against Hopkins. Running game takes a step forward with Michel. Patriots lose a close one.