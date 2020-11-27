Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

After facing Russell Wilson﻿, Patrick Mahomes﻿, Josh Allen﻿, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson this season, Bill Belichick is probably ready to end his tour of the Quarterback Revolution. It's clear that no amount of scheming is going to make the Patriots' front seven talented enough to hang with players like Kyler Murray﻿, especially when the opposing QB's backed by a dynamic running game. Cam Newton is playing well enough to stay close in games, but not well enough to survive a defense ranked 25th in EPA and dead last in DVOA.