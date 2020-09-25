Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

This is a brutal matchup for both defensive fronts. The Raiders' late-1980s playing style is perfectly crafted to wear down defenses like New England's, which is designed to play with six defensive backs and invite the opposition to run. Derek Carr has barely been touched in two weeks, and that doesn't figure to change against a Patriots team where Chase Winovich is (easily?) the best front-seven player.

The Raiders' passive pass rush (one sack so far) doesn't have it any better against a cohesive New England offensive line. After Cam Newton proved he is throwing as well as ever in Week 2, the Patriots present a lot to defend, even if their wide receivers are mostly moving at Witten speed. Possessions and defensive stops figure to be at a premium, so give the edge to Bill Belichick in a tight game where situational football makes the difference.