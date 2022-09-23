Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 24
Justin Tucker's leg is the difference in the end.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Ravens
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Ravens
Mike Clay, ESPN: Ravens
Jeremy Fowler: Ravens
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Ravens
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Ravens
Jason Reid, ESPN: Ravens
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Ravens
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Ravens 23, Patriots 19
The Patriots' defense has given up just two touchdowns in as many weeks, making few mental mistakes. The team's running game is ahead of schedule after apocalyptic reports in camp. But it will be tough to consistently move the Ravens' massive front and Lamar Jackson is that dude that makes sound New England defenses look silly, even in the best of times.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 26
The Ravens melted down in their loss to the Dolphins last week. The defense was terrible. But the Patriots haven't done much on offense this season. This is their home opener, so I think they will get it going. Pats go to 2-1.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Ravens
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Ravens
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Ravens
John Breech, CBS Sports: Ravens
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Ravens
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Ravens
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Ravens 24, Patriots 14
If Baltimore can get J.K. Dobbins back, the offense would get a major boost. Other than Lamar Jackson, no one is able to generate any real rushing yards for the Ravens. Meanwhile, the New England offense continues to be a work in progress.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Ravens 31, Patriots 20
Lamar Jackson is playing some of his best football right now, and he'll cruise to a big game in New England.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 16
Lamar Jackson continues to prove his worth as he heads toward free agency and the Patriots offense struggles to keep up.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 24
Lamar Jackson is outstanding and provides a number of different challenges, but the Patriots defense has started the year off hot and should have a good plan to contain the explosive quarterback. Can New England's offense take advantage of A Ravens defense that has been torched for 758 passing yards in two games? They'll do enough to get a home-opening win.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Pick: Ravens 24, Pats 20
The Patriots offense scoring into the 20s is what worries me in this game. Belichick will build off their 2020 game plan to slow down Lamar defensively, but the Patriots offense needs to score more than 24 points to win. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening against a Ravens defense that's better than it showed in the fourth quarter last week.