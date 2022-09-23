Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 25 - 10:40 AM

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sep 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022_ExpertPredictions_16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 24

Justin Tucker's leg is the difference in the end.

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Ravens

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Ravens

Mike Clay, ESPN: Ravens

Jeremy Fowler: Ravens

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Ravens

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Ravens

Jason Reid, ESPN: Ravens

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Ravens

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Related Links

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Ravens 23, Patriots 19

The Patriots' defense has given up just two touchdowns in as many weeks, making few mental mistakes. The team's running game is ahead of schedule after apocalyptic reports in camp. But it will be tough to consistently move the Ravens' massive front and Lamar Jackson is that dude that makes sound New England defenses look silly, even in the best of times.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 26

The Ravens melted down in their loss to the Dolphins last week. The defense was terrible. But the Patriots haven't done much on offense this season. This is their home opener, so I think they will get it going. Pats go to 2-1.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Ravens

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Ravens

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Ravens

John Breech, CBS Sports: Ravens

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Ravens

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Ravens

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Ravens 24, Patriots 14

If Baltimore can get J.K. Dobbins back, the offense would get a major boost. Other than Lamar Jackson, no one is able to generate any real rushing yards for the Ravens. Meanwhile, the New England offense continues to be a work in progress.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Ravens 31, Patriots 20

Lamar Jackson is playing some of his best football right now, and he'll cruise to a big game in New England.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 16

Lamar Jackson continues to prove his worth as he heads toward free agency and the Patriots offense struggles to keep up.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 24

Lamar Jackson is outstanding and provides a number of different challenges, but the Patriots defense has started the year off hot and should have a good plan to contain the explosive quarterback. Can New England's offense take advantage of A Ravens defense that has been torched for 758 passing yards in two games? They'll do enough to get a home-opening win.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Pick: Ravens 24, Pats 20

The Patriots offense scoring into the 20s is what worries me in this game. Belichick will build off their 2020 game plan to slow down Lamar defensively, but the Patriots offense needs to score more than 24 points to win. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening against a Ravens defense that's better than it showed in the fourth quarter last week.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Vince Wilfork red jacket fitting ceremony

Former New England Patriots DT Vince Wilfork addresses the media following his Patriots Hall of Fame red jacket fitting ceremony at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies on Friday, September 22, 2022.

One-On-One with Nelson Agholor

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor and they talk about the team's progress heading into week 3. Nelson also speaks to his production on the offense and his expectations for the incoming Ravens

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/22: "Progressing in any area of this game is big"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/22: "We've got to protect the integrity of our defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Press Pass: Preparing for the Ravens

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Josh Uche, Myles Bryant, Christian Barmore and more address the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

David Andrews 9/21: "It really doesn't matter what you did last week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising