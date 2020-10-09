Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Bold prediction: Either Broncos tight end Jake Butt or running back Phillip Lindsay will collect his first touchdown reception of the season. Why? Because they'll have to. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made a career out of removing the No. 1, and often No. 2, options in the passing game to test a quarterback's patience and ability to work through the reads. Only Seattle, in Russell Wilson's five-TD binge in Week 2, was able to consistently get their top targets free. (Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf had touchdown catches in that game.) If the Broncos can't get some of the "other'' guys into the end zone, it will be a difficult afternoon.