Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Oct 09, 2020 at 10:13 AM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 13

The Patriots had an unconventional week, going all virtual on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, meaning there was no on-field practice. How does practice execution become game reality when there is no practice? Meanwhile, the Broncos also have had a long week after playing on Thursday night in Week 4. Advantage goes to Denver in the rest department.

Jeff Legwold, ESPN

Pick: Broncos 23, Patriots 21

Bold prediction: Either Broncos tight end Jake Butt or running back Phillip Lindsay will collect his first touchdown reception of the season. Why? Because they'll have to. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made a career out of removing the No. 1, and often No. 2, options in the passing game to test a quarterback's patience and ability to work through the reads. Only Seattle, in Russell Wilson's five-TD binge in Week 2, was able to consistently get their top targets free. (Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf had touchdown catches in that game.) If the Broncos can't get some of the "other'' guys into the end zone, it will be a difficult afternoon.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Broncos 14

This game's quarterback matchup could be Cam Newton vs. Drew Lock﻿. Or it could be Brian Hoyer vs. Brett Rypien﻿. Or it could be Jarrett Stidham vs. Brett Rypien﻿. The game will not include Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore﻿, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and it's set to include a Patriots team that didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. Neither Hoyer nor Stidham got starter snaps before Monday night's loss to the Chiefs, and the nation saw how that worked out. In a matchup of unknowns, New England's running game, second in the league with 719 yards, is the best guess to rule the day.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 30, Broncos 20

The Patriots could have Cam Newton back here, which would be huge. The quarterbacks weren't good in the loss to the Chiefs without him. Denver won at the Jets last Thursday, but struggled to do so. They will struggle here as well — no matter who plays quarterback for the Patriots.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 31, Broncos 17

The Patriots are the better team, if they ultimately have a team that can be put on the field.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 30, Broncos 20

The COVID-19 situation surrounding the Patriots is alarming, but if this game is able to go on, I think they'll beat the injury-plagued Broncos without much difficulty.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 33, Broncos 13

Defense harasses and confuses young Brett Rypien and Pats feast on turnovers.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Broncos 10

Hard to know what to expect with the Patriots limited on-field preparation this week, but if they play safe with the ball and eliminate the few instances of "bad football" they had against the Chiefs it should be enough to down the undermanned Broncos.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Broncos 13

Even with all the uncertainty heading into this game (when or if it would be played, who's starting at QB for either team, etc.), Denver is a banged up bunch, particularly on offense. I just don't think they have the horses (pun intended) to win this road trip Monday night, despite having more time to practice than New England.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Broncos 14

Despite all of the uncertainty during the week, the Patriots come out ready to play with Cam Newton as the starter. The defense puts up a solid performance and capitalized on turnovers.

