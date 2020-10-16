Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

New week, same opponent – sort of. Yes, we're talking about the Denver Broncos for the second consecutive week, but a number of players on both sidelines who weren't expected to play last week could very well suit up this week, and a handful that were expected to play last week before the game was postponed might not be able to this week, for various reasons. No matter, the same result holds. New England, even with the uncertainties surrounding both teams rosters, is still too strong for the young Broncos.