Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Oct 16, 2020 at 10:15 AM
2020-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 30, Broncos 13

The Patriots totaled more than 200 rushing yards in each of their first two home games, and if they hit the mark again Sunday, they would match the 1976 and 1978 teams as the only ones to rush for 200 or more in three consecutive games. Quarterback Cam Newton's return, and his rushing prowess, will stress the Broncos' defense.

Jeff Legwold, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 17

Bold prediction: The Broncos will force two turnovers. Why? Well ... because they're really, really due. And if they don't, this game could get ugly. The Broncos have been one of the league's worst in takeaways this season -- one interception and one fumble recovery in four games -- but the Patriots are tied for eighth in giveaways with seven.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 27, Broncos 23

If this game went off as scheduled last week, the quarterback matchup would have likely been Brett Rypien vs. Jarrett Stidham﻿. Now it is expected to be Drew Lock vs. Cam Newton﻿. Everyone wins! The Broncos will also get Phillip Lindsay and possibly Noah Fant back to an offense ready to be frisky again, though Melvin Gordon﻿'s status is up in the air following a DUI arrest. While Newton's return will boost the Patriots' diverse running game, Bill Belichick's respect for Vic Fangio's defense wasn't lip service. The Broncos are a dangerous, well-coached opponent for any team, especially one that has barely practiced in two weeks.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 31, Broncos 17

This game was postponed because of Covid, which can help the Patriots because they could have Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore back. The Broncos didn't look great in beating the Jets a few weeks ago, so look for them to struggle here. New England wins, no matter who plays quarterback. If it's Newton, they win big.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 31, Broncos 17

The extra week allowed both teams to get their starting quarterbacks back. Advantage, team with the former MVP at quarterback.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 28, Broncos 17

The Patriots have been hit hard by COVID-19, but the Broncos have been hit even harder by injuries.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 33, Broncos 13

Defense harasses young Denver quarterbacks and forces several turnovers.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Broncos 16

The Pats offense might struggle to jump right back on the track after an extended layoff and limited practice, but they should be efficient enough to pull out the win over a young Broncos team.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Broncos 13

New week, same opponent – sort of. Yes, we're talking about the Denver Broncos for the second consecutive week, but a number of players on both sidelines who weren't expected to play last week could very well suit up this week, and a handful that were expected to play last week before the game was postponed might not be able to this week, for various reasons. No matter, the same result holds. New England, even with the uncertainties surrounding both teams rosters, is still too strong for the young Broncos.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 3

Patriots dominate. The defense takes advantage of three interceptions. N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton sync up for a touchdown, but the run game still defines the offense.

