Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 23, Patriots 20
Bold prediction: Punters Jake Bailey (Patriots) and Corey Bojorquez (Bills) will play defining roles in determining the final outcome. Temperatures in Western New York are expected to be in the 40s, with a chance of rain and wind gusts possibly exceeding 20 mph. So ballhandling and field position will be critical. Bailey has been excellent this season -- he's the AFC leader in net punting at 47.9 yards -- while Bojorquez has shown a powerful leg when the Bills are pinned deep (a long of 72 yards).
Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN
Pick: Bills 20, Patriots 10
In three career games against the Patriots, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has completed just 48.4% of his passes, averaging just 192.6 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Meanwhile, Bills coach Sean McDermott is winless in six tries against Bill Belichick. Look for both men to change their fortunes Sunday.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Bills
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Bills
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Bills
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills
Jason Reid, ESPN: Bills
Damien Woody, ESPN: Bills
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Bills
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 18
Sean McDermott is 0-6 against Bill Belichick, but these aren't the same Patriots. Cam Newton's deep slump, which started before his positive COVID-19 test, has distracted from how much worse New England's defense is this year. That's welcome news for Josh Allen, who hasn't led the Bills to more than 18 points in any of their last three games after averaging over 30 in their first four. Allen's struggles against Belichick are well-documented, and Buffalo's defensive shortcomings versus the run could keep this game close. Still, the talent gap is wide. The Bills should have been ready to beat a limited Pats team in Foxborough last December. If they can't do it now, something is seriously wrong.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 20
The Patriots have looked awful in their last two games, but the Bills haven't been cooking either. This is the game that could define whether the Bills are ready to take the division from the Patriots. New England's defense has major issues right now, which is why I think Josh Allen will exploit it. New England's troubles continue.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bills
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Bills
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 23, Bills 20
The Bills can't run or stop the run. The Patriots can do both, and they can frustrate Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing game.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20
It's time for a changing of the guard in the AFC East. The Bills will cruise against a Patriots team that just doesn't have it.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 26, Patriots 17
Buffalo is now the favorite and the Patriots just don't have enough offensively to change that … unless the weather becomes a big factor.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 16, Bills 13
The Patriots backs are against the wall in Buffalo and with weather expected to impact the game it might be just the boost the Pats need. With wet and windy conditions it's all about the run game and special teams as the Patriots find a way to grind out a big win.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 10
Weather looks like it's going to be a factor in Buffalo Sunday, with heavy winds and rain likely making this even more of a ground-based game than it might have been, at least from the Bills' perspective. This might benefit New England initially, because the strength of the Patriots offense is clearly its rushing attack. And with health issues at wide receiver, the Patriots might need to rely on their running backs even more this weekend. However, they're running straight into the buzz saw that its Buffalo, a talented team that's poised to overtake New England as perennial AFC East Champs. If the Bills want to get there, they need to win this game, and they're in a great position to do so.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 21, Patriots 3
Ugly game. The Patriots offense can't do much of anything. Defense sets up a score on a turnover, but other than that, not much positive to take away.