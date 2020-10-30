Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Weather looks like it's going to be a factor in Buffalo Sunday, with heavy winds and rain likely making this even more of a ground-based game than it might have been, at least from the Bills' perspective. This might benefit New England initially, because the strength of the Patriots offense is clearly its rushing attack. And with health issues at wide receiver, the Patriots might need to rely on their running backs even more this weekend. However, they're running straight into the buzz saw that its Buffalo, a talented team that's poised to overtake New England as perennial AFC East Champs. If the Bills want to get there, they need to win this game, and they're in a great position to do so.