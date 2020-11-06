Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 26, Jets 17
Bold prediction: Rookie Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who played 13 snaps in his debut, will take on a larger role and get involved in creating a turnover that helps the Patriots to a victory. Uche, a second-round pick from Michigan, is the type of fast, physical linebacker the Patriots desperately need to become a centerpiece of their defense.
Rich Cimini, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 10
The Patriots have lost four straight. The Jets have lost eight straight. Each team has gone three straight without a touchdown pass. Both quarterbacks, Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, are struggling. Once upon a time -- say, 10 years ago -- this was a fun rivalry. Then it became one-sided. Now it looks no-sided.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 11
This might be the Jets' best opportunity for a win all season, and their best chance to beat the Patriots since Ryan Fitzpatrick and Todd Bowles roamed the Meadowlands. The Patriots' rush defense can't stop anyone, but can Frank Gore or La'Mical Perine take advantage? The Jets' pass defense, meanwhile, gambles way too much with way too little talent, but can Cam Newton and his merry band of undrafted receivers make the Jets pay deep? Both teams are dreadful in the first quarter and invite low-scoring games with their style of play, which makes this matchup the honorary NFC East prime-time game of the week, at least in spirit.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 21
What a bad Monday night game this is for us. The Patriots have lost four straight, while the Jets haven't won yet. They won't win here either, but it will be close. The Patriots aren't a good team either. Take the points.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 17
Bill Belichick's non-excuse excuse-making will not coax better performance from an overmatched roster. But it won't matter on Monday night.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 20
This Monday night game will not be a good one. The Patriots have their worst team in two decades, but they should still beat the Jets.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 13
Patriots continue some of the offensive momentum they started in the second half in Buffalo.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 17
Even when the Patriots were cruising toward Super Bowl appearances and the Jets were headed nowhere, these divisional games almost always were close (with a few notable exceptions like the Buttfumble game). Expect this one to be the same way, with the Patriots running game proving to be the difference late as New England pulls away for a final field goal to win it.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 17
Both teams are flawed on many levels and find themselves together at the bottom of the AFC East for the first time in years. Give the coaching edge to New England and that should make all the difference.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 13
Bounce back win for the Patriots, but no win comes easy this season. Jakobi Meyers catches a TD. Zero turnovers, and the Patriots win.