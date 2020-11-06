Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

This might be the Jets' best opportunity for a win all season, and their best chance to beat the Patriots since Ryan Fitzpatrick and Todd Bowles roamed the Meadowlands. The Patriots' rush defense can't stop anyone, but can Frank Gore or La'Mical Perine take advantage? The Jets' pass defense, meanwhile, gambles way too much with way too little talent, but can Cam Newton and his merry band of undrafted receivers make the Jets pay deep? Both teams are dreadful in the first quarter and invite low-scoring games with their style of play, which makes this matchup the honorary NFC East prime-time game of the week, at least in spirit.