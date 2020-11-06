Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 06 - 12:00 AM | Mon Nov 09 - 05:55 PM

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Nov 06, 2020 at 10:58 AM
2020-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 26, Jets 17

Bold prediction: Rookie Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who played 13 snaps in his debut, will take on a larger role and get involved in creating a turnover that helps the Patriots to a victory. Uche, a second-round pick from Michigan, is the type of fast, physical linebacker the Patriots desperately need to become a centerpiece of their defense.

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 10

The Patriots have lost four straight. The Jets have lost eight straight. Each team has gone three straight without a touchdown pass. Both quarterbacks, Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, are struggling. Once upon a time -- say, 10 years ago -- this was a fun rivalry. Then it became one-sided. Now it looks no-sided.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 11

This might be the Jets' best opportunity for a win all season, and their best chance to beat the Patriots since Ryan Fitzpatrick and Todd Bowles roamed the Meadowlands. The Patriots' rush defense can't stop anyone, but can Frank Gore or La'Mical Perine take advantage? The Jets' pass defense, meanwhile, gambles way too much with way too little talent, but can Cam Newton and his merry band of undrafted receivers make the Jets pay deep? Both teams are dreadful in the first quarter and invite low-scoring games with their style of play, which makes this matchup the honorary NFC East prime-time game of the week, at least in spirit.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 21

What a bad Monday night game this is for us. The Patriots have lost four straight, while the Jets haven't won yet. They won't win here either, but it will be close. The Patriots aren't a good team either. Take the points.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 17

Bill Belichick's non-excuse excuse-making will not coax better performance from an overmatched roster. But it won't matter on Monday night.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 20

This Monday night game will not be a good one. The Patriots have their worst team in two decades, but they should still beat the Jets.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 13

Patriots continue some of the offensive momentum they started in the second half in Buffalo.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 17

Even when the Patriots were cruising toward Super Bowl appearances and the Jets were headed nowhere, these divisional games almost always were close (with a few notable exceptions like the Buttfumble game). Expect this one to be the same way, with the Patriots running game proving to be the difference late as New England pulls away for a final field goal to win it.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Both teams are flawed on many levels and find themselves together at the bottom of the AFC East for the first time in years. Give the coaching edge to New England and that should make all the difference.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 13

Bounce back win for the Patriots, but no win comes easy this season. Jakobi Meyers catches a TD. Zero turnovers, and the Patriots win.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Latest News

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Advertising