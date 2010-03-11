Faulk strikes deal to stay with Patriots

The New England Patriots agreed to undisclosed terms with running back Kevin Faulk, an 11-year veteran who has spent his entire NFL career with the team.

The three-time Super Bowl winner was an unrestricted free agent, but the Patriots announced Wednesday night on their Twitter page that he would return next season.

Faulk, 33, ran for 335 yards last season and also caught 37 passes for 301 yards and scored three touchdowns. He has 3,505 rushing yards and 418 receptions for 3,605 yards in his career, and he has been a steady contributor on kickoff and punt returns.

Faulk is the fifth Patriots player to return to the team this offseason, following its successful negotiations with defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, cornerback Leigh Bodden, guard Stephen Neal and linebacker Tully Banta-Cain, who all re-signed after free agency began March 5.