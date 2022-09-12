Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

Safety speed

While many were clamoring for faster linebackers this offseason, the Patriots continue to stock their safety group to provide the athletic boost the defense needed. Kyle Dugger flashed throughout the game showing speed, anticipation and solid tackling. A rib injury to Adrian Phillips could complicate things a bit. Phillips was playing an extensive role before leaving the game, but with Jabrill Peppers waiting in the wings (18 defensive snaps), the Patriots still have options and depth and that's without tapping Josh Bledsoe who also popped up on the injury report last week.

Aside from providing a boost of speed inside the box, the safeties also did their traditional safety job, not getting beat over the top for any big plays, though Jaylen Waddle's catch-and-run touchdown was not one for the safety highlight books. But overall, the safety group delivered some of the best plays of the game and gave a glimpse into what an effective tool they can be for the defense this season.

Bourne again (and more Nelly)

The lack of any intermediate passing game was a clear factor for Mac Jones and the offense. A collection of deep shots and dumpoffs made up the majority of the passing attack with limited run-after-catch opportunities.

Kendrick Bourne played just two snaps but the 2021 breakout receiver still had a 41-yard catch that was the offense's most explosive play of the game, and only one of two plays that went for more than 17 yards. Nelson Agholor also had one of the games best plays, taking a 3rd-and-11 short pass for 17 yards and a first down. With DeVante Parker now occupying the every-down outside role, Agholor has been freed up to play inside more, where his most productive year as a pro came back in 2017.

Agholor and Bourne could hold the key to rounding out the Patriots passing attack and making more effort to feature them within the offense could help open things up. They should know what they have in Parker and Jakobi Meyers, who was once again the most reliable option for Mac.

Run game roots

The ground game might've been the biggest unknown of all entering the Week 1 contest, and while the final numbers (22 carries for 78 yards, 3.5 yards-per-attempt) don't look that flashy, there were some well-executed runs that should give a reason for optimism. Nowhere did it look better than on the first two drives, when Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for seven carries for 50 yards, including two runs of 12 yards.

Obviously, things went downhill from there as the Patriots fell into a double-digit hole and were forced to play catch up and could no longer lean into their ground attack. Ty Montgomery wasn't overly productive (three catches, 15 yards, touchdown) but simply his ability to suit up so soon after being carted off of the final preseason game was a boost for the offense. Montgomery's role should only increase as he gets fully healthy and comfortable.