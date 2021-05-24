Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 24 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

May 24, 2021 at 08:16 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

eugene chung 2

When the Patriots drafted Eugene Chung in the 1992 NFL Draft, he was the first Korean-American to be selected in first round and just the third player of Asian descent to play in the league. Almost 30 years later, Chung won a Super Bowl with the Eagles as a coach and hopes to become the first Asian-American head coach in the NFL.

The road to this dream hasn't been easy, though. Chung opened up about his experiences as an Asian-American athlete and coach as part of the Boston Globe's Leadership Lunch Series in honor of Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The panel was hosted by Globe columnist Shirley Leung and also included ESPN reporter and anchor Michele Steele, and Olympic medalist ice dancer Alex Shibutani.

Chung, Steele and Shibutani shared their experiences moving through the world of sports as Asian-Americans, a place where representation is sparse and full of discrimination.

For Chung and his pursuit of becoming a head coach in the league, he knows opportunities are hard to come by for anyone, but a shocking moment in an interview stuck with him.

"I'm selling myself, being salesman, going through my accolades and my experience and what I bring to this coaching staff. My last comment is like 'Look, check all these boxes when you hire me.' One of them being I'm a minority, so you're hiring a minority on top of that," Chung recalled. "They're like, and it was said to me is, 'Well you're really not a minority.' I just froze in my tracks. Wait, did I hear that correctly … The last time I checked when I looked in the mirror when I brush my teeth, I was a minority."

In that interview, Chung was told he wasn't "the right type" of minority that the team was looking to hire. That moment stunned him.

"It's a sport I hold near and dear to my heart and to hear that I don't fit into that narrative, really, it was emotionally paralyzing … I'm a minority but I'm in an invisible minority. I'm the 'model minority,'" Chung said. "I'm sure we've heard so many times and that's the way I felt leaving that. That's why I'm here today is because of a comment like that and the directive that's out there right now. It was like okay it's time for me to kind of raise my voice and put out there what I'm experiencing."

The idea of the "model minority" is one that all three panelists returned to. As hate crimes against AAPI people have skyrocketed over the last year, there's been a reckoning in the ways Asian-Americans have been made to feel invisible in order to be accepted. By taking up space, being themselves and pursing what they love, Chung, Steele and Shibutani push back against those discriminations.

Though Chung has had negative experiences, he also made it a point to share positive stories of acceptance in the world of sports. He said when working with Andy Reid, he would go out of his way to learn about his Korean heritage in a way that was respectful.

In moments like that, Chung has hope.

"In my experience, American football has always been kind of like the glue that brings everybody together," Chung said. "At the start of every Sunday or Saturday, everything's put down. It doesn't matter what color, what race, when that game comes on, they all come together as one group whoever you're looking for. You always see those barriers get dropped down for that short amount of time. So I always see that as a force that can be like a bond or bridge between people."

Related Content

news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

The recently retired Patriot sat down with NBC Boston's Susan Tran to talk about his experiences. 
news

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

James White completed his Life Sciences Communication degree from University of Wisconsin. 
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

Joejuan Williams returned to Nashville to celebrate completing his degree. 
news

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Yes, Nike was in the Patriots War Room. 
news

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Meet your newest Patriots.
news

Get to know Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick

Get to know the newest Patriot, first round pick Mac Jones.
news

Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick

You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you. 
news

Nike the Dog makes last-minute puparations ahead of Draft Weekend

The high-ranking Patriots coach/scout/associate is taking the upcoming NFL draft very seriously. 

Latest News

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Patriots News Blitz 5/24: Kyle Dugger has been getting tips from a former Patriot

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising