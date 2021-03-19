Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

Well, well, well. What a free agency period it's been already -- less than a week in.

The Patriots made a splash as soon as legal tampering began, and it took most people by surprise. There were signings, trades, reunions and retirements, and while this happens every year, it felt like a particularly strong whirlwind for Patriots fans this time around.

Fans and media weren't the only ones excited by all of the moves. Patriots players took to social media to share their thoughts as news broke, and the eyeball emojis were used liberally.