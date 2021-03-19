Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 19, 2021 at 05:46 PM
Angelique Fiske

Well, well, well. What a free agency period it's been already -- less than a week in.

The Patriots made a splash as soon as legal tampering began, and it took most people by surprise. There were signings, trades, reunions and retirements, and while this happens every year, it felt like a particularly strong whirlwind for Patriots fans this time around.

Fans and media weren't the only ones excited by all of the moves. Patriots players took to social media to share their thoughts as news broke, and the eyeball emojis were used liberally.

So, as best we can, we've put together the unofficial timeline of how the start of free agency went down for the Patriots, according to players' reactions, but before we begin, a brief Nike the GM interlude.

The legal tampering period began at noon on March 15, and an hour in, it was reported the Patriots agreed to terms with Jonnu Smith.

Not long after Smith, a report broke that Davon Godchaux was signing with the Patriots, and then it was free agency chaos. The news of Matt Judon and Jalen Mills signings broke in the 3 p.m. hour, and then around 6 p.m., Nelson Agholor's name was added into the mix. An hour later, it was Kendrick Bourne, and an hour after that, it was Henry Anderson.

It was a hell of day.

In the midst of all these moves, it was announced the Joe Thuney would be signing with Kansas City and Terrence Brooks would be signing with Houston.

Still on March 15, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Carl Davis reportedly re-signed with the Patriots, and Wise confirmed the next day on Twitter.

With that, we are on to Tuesday, and on to another tight end: Hunter Henry. His former Chargers teammate, Adrian Phillips, was certainly excited to hear the news.

The move to add a second tight end was the cherry on top of the free agency sundae, thus sending Patriots Twitter into a frenzy.

A brief Nike the GM reprise. That's the face of a dog who knows he's trending.

Compared to Monday, it was a considerably slower day for the Patriots, but the cumulative impact of roster moves packed a punch. Wednesday would only bring another surge.

Happy St. Pat(rick's) Day, etc., etc. Let's get into it.

It was reported that Adam Butler would be taking his talents to South Beach, signing with the Dolphins, and he shared his gratitude for the Patriots on Instagram.

Though the Patriots lost a familiar face, it was a big day for reunions. Ted Karras and Kyle Van Noy were reported to be taking the reverse snowbird path from Miami back to Foxborough just in time for spring. Van Noy had been released before the start of free agency, and the McCourtys did some light recruiting via Twitter to bring their friend back.

After news broke, they were looking to cash in on their agent fee.

As reports were flooding in across Twitter from NFL insiders, there was a new name getting his first big scoop: Kane Davis, son of Cody Davis.

The Patriots special teamer is returning to New England, and Kane was the one to break the news. It was precious.

While Wednesday was a big day for reunions, a retirement announcement kicked off Thursday. After 11 years, two stints and three Super Bowls with the Patriots, Patrick Chung called it a career.

Playing off of all the free agency buzz, he joked on March 16 that he had some big news coming, only to reveal he saved money by switching insurance.

Turns out, he did have some big news.

Love poured out across social media for Chung and his dedication to the game from his teammates and fans.

The Patriots later added Montravius Adams to the roster from the Packers, and again, two Patriots reportedly re-signed: Nick Folk and David Andrews.

Folk's fellow specialists were pumped to have their unite remain intact.

And as for Andrews, it was a very welcome breaking news. After reports earlier in the week that he and the Patriots would be parting ways, it was a pleasant Twitter surprise to hear he was, in fact, staying put.

With one more signing on Friday, Raekwon McMillan joined the fold.

So, as you can see, it was a crazy week in Patriots Nation, and players certainly had a field day with all the news. Here's to hoping nothing changes too drastically after this author hits "publish."

