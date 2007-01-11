Gailey to become fifth Steelers candidate

PITTSBURGH (Jan. 11, 2007) -- Georgia Tech coach Chan Gailey will be interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching job, the fifth coach to meet with the team since Bill Cowher resigned last week.

Team owner Dan Rooney and president Art Rooney II plan to meet with Gailey on Jan. 13, and may hold a second round of interviews with the finalists next week. The Steelers also followed that procedure before hiring Cowher from among four finalists in 1992.

The Steelers appeared to be winding down their search after meeting previously with Steelers assistants Russ Grimm and Ken Whisenhunt, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin and Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. They have not asked for permission to interview any other NFL assistant coaches, but decided to also interview Gailey.

Grimm and Whisenhunt have been considered the favorites since the start of the search.

Whisenhunt, the Steelers' offensive coordinator, also interviewed with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and will have a second interview with Arizona. Grimm also interviewed with the Cardinals.

Gailey was a Steelers assistant under Cowher from 1994-97, spending his final two seasons as the offensive coordinator, before becoming Dallas Cowboys coach. He had an 18-16 record in two seasons there, including a 10-6 regular-season mark and a division championship in 1998.