Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Sat Jul 31 - 09:25 AM | Sun Aug 01 - 11:58 PM

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

Gailey to become fifth Steelers candidate

Jan 11, 2007 at 03:00 AM

PITTSBURGH (Jan. 11, 2007) -- Georgia Tech coach Chan Gailey will be interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching job, the fifth coach to meet with the team since Bill Cowher resigned last week.

Team owner Dan Rooney and president Art Rooney II plan to meet with Gailey on Jan. 13, and may hold a second round of interviews with the finalists next week. The Steelers also followed that procedure before hiring Cowher from among four finalists in 1992.

The Steelers appeared to be winding down their search after meeting previously with Steelers assistants Russ Grimm and Ken Whisenhunt, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin and Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. They have not asked for permission to interview any other NFL assistant coaches, but decided to also interview Gailey.

Grimm and Whisenhunt have been considered the favorites since the start of the search.

Whisenhunt, the Steelers' offensive coordinator, also interviewed with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and will have a second interview with Arizona. Grimm also interviewed with the Cardinals.

Gailey was a Steelers assistant under Cowher from 1994-97, spending his final two seasons as the offensive coordinator, before becoming Dallas Cowboys coach. He had an 18-16 record in two seasons there, including a 10-6 regular-season mark and a division championship in 1998.

At Georgia Tech, Gailey has a 37-27 record with four bowl game appearances in as many seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Four days into training camp, everyone seems to be intrigued by the quarterback competition here in New England. But where does it really stand? 
news

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

Cam Newton continued his recent solid play with some accurate throws during Saturday's practice. 
news

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

The fourth-year cornerback is looking to build on an excellent first three seasons to start his career.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tre Nixon 7/31: 'I'm trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ronnie Perkins 7/31: 'I want to keep building on what I know now'

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 7/31: 'Anytime you get to play football is a good day to me'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 7/31: 'Life is pretty good'

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/31: 'We will wind things up today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Special

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, The players have reported for training camp which means the start of the season is right around the corner. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising