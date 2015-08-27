Game day recipe: Chicken burger

As part of Patriots Lifestyle's brand new recipe section, we're asking fans everywhere to share their best game day foods. Sheryl Champagne from Chicopee, Mass., sent us her recipe for a healthier burger, using chicken and veggies rather than traditional ground beef. Since she started making these chicken burgers years ago, they've become a firm family favorite.
CHICKEN BURGER RECIPE
Makes approximately 8 servings
Ingredients
2 lbs. ground chicken
1 package frozen chopped spinach (drain and squeeze excess water)
1 red pepper, diced
4 oz. mushrooms, diced
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, or cheese of your choice
Salsa (optional)
Burger buns (optional)
Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Form into regular-size patties or sliders.
Grill on medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes (regular size patties) on each side. These burgers can also be broiled or baked.
If desired, serve with salsa (Sheryl recommends peach mango) on a lightly toasted bun.
