Game day recipe: Chicken burger

Aug 27, 2015 at 01:30 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150827-chickenburger-603.jpg

As part of Patriots Lifestyle's brand new recipe section, we're asking fans everywhere to share their best game day foods. Sheryl Champagne from Chicopee, Mass., sent us her recipe for a healthier burger, using chicken and veggies rather than traditional ground beef. Since she started making these chicken burgers years ago, they've become a firm family favorite.  

CHICKEN BURGER RECIPE
Makes approximately 8 servings

Ingredients
2 lbs. ground chicken
1 package frozen chopped spinach (drain and squeeze excess water)
1 red pepper, diced
4 oz. mushrooms, diced
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, or cheese of your choice
Salsa (optional)
Burger buns (optional)

Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Form into regular-size patties or sliders.

Grill on medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes (regular size patties) on each side. These burgers can also be broiled or baked.

If desired, serve with salsa (Sheryl recommends peach mango) on a lightly toasted bun.

Have a game day recipe you'd like to share with Patriots Nation? Send it to us for a chance to be featured on Patriots.com!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

