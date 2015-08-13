Game day recipe: Clam dip

As part of Patriots Lifestyle's brand new recipe section, we're asking fans everywhere to share their favorite game day foods. Patriots fan Peggy Seaton from Aurora, Colo., wrote in with this easy-to-make dip that pays tribute to New England.
CLAM DIP RECIPE
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
2 8-oz. packages of cream cheese, softened
2 6 ½-oz. cans of minced clams
½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
Chips
Combine all the ingredients using an electric mixer. Chill before serving alongside your favorite chips.
Have a favorite recipe for Patriots game day? Share it with us for a chance to be featured on Patriots.com.