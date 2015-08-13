Game day recipe: Clam dip

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 13, 2015
Briana Palma

As part of Patriots Lifestyle's brand new recipe section, we're asking fans everywhere to share their favorite game day foods. Patriots fan Peggy Seaton from Aurora, Colo., wrote in with this easy-to-make dip that pays tribute to New England.

CLAM DIP RECIPE
Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients
2 8-oz. packages of cream cheese, softened
2 6 ½-oz. cans of minced clams
½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
Chips

Combine all the ingredients using an electric mixer. Chill before serving alongside your favorite chips.

Have a favorite recipe for Patriots game day? Share it with us for a chance to be featured on Patriots.com.

