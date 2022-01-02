Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 02, 2022 at 07:37 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

While both the Jaguars and Patriots dealt with numerous players having to be placed on COVID reserve this past week, New England got some good news on New Year's Day when it removed several key contributors from the list.

Most notably, the NFL's transaction wire indicates that defensive stars Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley came off just in time to be available for Sunday's meeting with Jacksonville. Because the duo hadn't been able to practice all week, it remains to be seen just how much of a role they'll play throughout this Week 17 matchup, but at least they'll be in the mix if the Patriots decide to activate them for the game. We'll find out the latter for certain about 90 minutes prior to the 1 o'clock kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

As always, New England will need to deactivate a handful of players to trim its active roster down to the league-mandated 48-player limit for game days. We'll provide further analysis of those moves once we get word about them late Sunday morning.

