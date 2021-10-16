Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Again, it remains to be seen if Wynn will be active for the Cowboys game on Sunday afternoon, and if so, if he'll occupy his usual slot. Backup Justin Herron, who'd been standing in for Trent Brown (injured reserve listed) at right tackle prior to last week, started at left tackle versus Houston a week ago.

However, Herron's health is also in limbo, as he sustained a back injury during practice this week and is officially listed as questionable to play tomorrow. He started the week of practice dealing with an abdomen injury as well.

Could third-year player Yodny Cajuste play a significant role again this week? He was Herron's replacement at right tackle against the Texans in his NFL debut and might have to be called upon again if Herron is unavailable.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason also has an abdomen injury and has already been ruled out for tomorrow. He didn't play last week, either, with veteran Ted Karras filling in for him. Karras might have to reprise his role again against Dallas.