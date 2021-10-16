Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

As was the case all last week, we've once again been keeping close tabs on the ever-changing overall health status of New England's offensive line, which has been beset by injuries and COVID protocols.
Saturday evening, the Patriots promoted veteran interior lineman James Ferentz from the practice for the second time in as many weeks. Ferentz started last week's game at left guard as part of an almost entirely revamped O-line, with four new players manning the five spots. Only center David Andrews assumed his normal position a week ago in Houston.
It's unclear at this point if Ferentz will again find himself in a starting role or simply as a valuable backup. Regular starting left guard Mike Onwenu returned to practice this week after a brief spell on the reserve/COVID list.
Meanwhile, New England's left tackle spot could be getting a boost, as confirmed by the NFL's transaction wire. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was removed from the reserve/COVID list, a move first reported by ESPN.
Again, it remains to be seen if Wynn will be active for the Cowboys game on Sunday afternoon, and if so, if he'll occupy his usual slot. Backup Justin Herron, who'd been standing in for Trent Brown (injured reserve listed) at right tackle prior to last week, started at left tackle versus Houston a week ago.
However, Herron's health is also in limbo, as he sustained a back injury during practice this week and is officially listed as questionable to play tomorrow. He started the week of practice dealing with an abdomen injury as well.
Could third-year player Yodny Cajuste play a significant role again this week? He was Herron's replacement at right tackle against the Texans in his NFL debut and might have to be called upon again if Herron is unavailable.
Starting right guard Shaq Mason also has an abdomen injury and has already been ruled out for tomorrow. He didn't play last week, either, with veteran Ted Karras filling in for him. Karras might have to reprise his role again against Dallas.
As always, more moves will be made shortly before kickoff tomorrow and we'll break down what they all mean in a separate post. Keep your eyes out for that on Sunday afternoon.