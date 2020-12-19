Game-Day Roster Update: Patriots offense down two for Miami

Last we saw Damien Harris, he was hobbling off the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with a back injury against the Rams. However, he seemed to recover from that issue in time for practice this past Wednesday and took part fully. He wasn't even listed on the Patriots' injury report.

Yet, during Thursday's session, Harris suffered an ankle injury and was limited in his practice participation thereafter. Apparently, it's enough of a concern that the team decided not to bring him along on the trip to Miami this weekend.

As a result, New England's backfield will consist of no more than three tailbacks Sunday afternoon, assuming injured rookie J.J. Taylor (quadriceps muscle) is able to join James White and Sony Michel in uniform. Taylor has been inactive on most game days of late and hasn't seen the game field since Week 3. He might need to be in the mix this weekend, though, given the limited number of ball carriers at New England's disposal. Veteran Rex Burkhead, of course, remains on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, and fullback Jakob Johnson is more of a blocker than a rusher.

Meanwhile, the offense will also be down a receiver, as Donte Moncrief, who also sees time as a return specialist, is not making the trip either. A thigh problem limited Moncrief all this past week in practices. Moncrief hasn't seen much action offensively, but had provided a spark as a kickoff returner in recent weeks after taking over for Gunner Olszewski, who's been more involved as a punt returner. Olszewski likely will resume being the deep man for kickoffs on Sunday in Miami.