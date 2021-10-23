Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

Oct 23, 2021
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31).

New England continues to have health issues in its defensive backfield, with nearly every player dealing with at least one injury or another. The latest involves slot corner Jonathan Jones, who went on the team's injured reserve list Saturday.

During last weekend's game against Dallas, Jones left briefly with what was described at the time as a rib injury. However, throughout this week of practice, Jones did not take part at all due to what was reported by the club as a shoulder issue.

As a result of this move, recent practice squad call-up Myles Bryant could be thrust into more of a role tomorrow versus the Jets. Joejuan Williams, who was a healthy scratch a week ago, will also likely play or at least provide depth to a position group that has been dealing with injuries throughout this season.

Meanwhile, on the offensive line – another group that has been challenged with various health predicaments in 2021 – had no players listed on the injury report this week. Nevertheless, veteran James Ferentz has been promoted from the practice squad for the third consecutive week. Ferentz started at left guard in place of Mike Onwenu the past two games, and could very well do so again if the coaching staff elects to keep Onwenu at right tackle, where he subbed in last week after coming off the reserve/COVID list. Or Ferentz could simply be insurance for the interior line spots, where he customarily plays.

The Patriots also called up veteran defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, perhaps because several D-lineman on the active roster are dealing with various injuries this week: Davon Godchaux (finger), Deatrich Wise (knee), and rookie Christian Barmore (shoulder). Of the three, only Godchaux was unable to practice, but it's probably a safe bet that at least one of these men will be deactivated tomorrow and Ekuale should be able to provide some depth and experience. He has appeared in 16 games with the several teams he's been with since coming into the NFL in 2018. Ekuale's been on the Patriots practice squad since early September.

As always, more roster deactivations will have to be made tomorrow before kickoff, as required by the league to reduce the active roster to 48 players for game days. We'll discuss those moves Sunday around 11:30 when the team makes that announcement.

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Cowboys Takeaways, Jets Preview, Nick Folk One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Cowboys and preview the upcoming matchup against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Nick Folk.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Cowboys and preparing for the Jets

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 6 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys and preview their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Kendrick Bourne One-on-One

Abstract: In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne and Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets receivers on the Belestrator. Plus, we look back at a special anniversary from the 2001 season with late Patriots wide receiver David Patten. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour jacket fitting ceremony

Former New England Patriots DE Richard Seymour addresses the media following his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket fitting ceremony at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/22: "It starts up front, we definitely need to stop the run"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
