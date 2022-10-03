Game Notes: Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to have a sack in first four games of the season

JUDON IS SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST FOUR GAMES TO START A SEASON

LB Matthew Judon has registered a sack in each of the first four games after a 7-yard sack of QB Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter. He is just the second New England player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the first four games to start a season. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games.

FOLK EXTENDS NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS MADE UNDER 50 YARDS

K Nick Folk extended his NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards to 58 straight with a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

BOURNE HAS 15-YARD RUN IN SECOND QUARTER

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 15-yard run in the second quarter, his first rushing attempt of the season. Bourne had six runs of 10 or more yards in 2021.

ROOKIE CB JACK JONES MAKES NFL STARTING DEBUT, RECORDS A PICK SIX AND A FORCED FUMBLE

Patriots 2022 fourth-round pick Jack Jones was in the starting lineup at cornerback in place of the injured Jalen Mills. It was Jones's first NFL start. He forced and recovered a fumble on WR Romeo Doubs in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the 50-yard line. Later in the second quarter he intercepted a QB Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. It was only the second time that Rodgers has had an interception returned for a touchdown at Lambeau Field (3,511 pass attempts). The Patriots returned three interceptions for touchdowns in 2022.

HARRIS HITS 20 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

RB Damien Harris scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and became the 14th Patriots player to reach 20 career rushing touchdowns.

BRIAN HOYER MAKES SECOND START AS A PATRIOT

Brian Hoyer made his second start as a member of the Patriots. He has now played in 30 games as a member of the Patriots during his three stints with the team. Hoyer made his 40th NFL start overall. Hoyer joins Ryan Fitzpatrick (9 teams), Chris Chandler, Gus Frerotte as the only NFL quarterbacks to make at least one start for seven different teams. Hoyer has made at least one start for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.

ROOKIE QB BAILEY ZAPPE SEES FIRST NFL ACTION AND THROWS FIRST TD PASS IN THIRD QUARTER

2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe entered the game in the first quarter after Brian Hoyer left with an injury. His first completion was a 9-yard pass to WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the second quarter. Bailey was active for the first time in 2022. He registered his first touchdown pass on a 25-yard strike to WR DeVante Parker in the third quarter. That was the first touchdown pass by a rookie quarterback in 2022. Week 4 is the latest a touchdown pass has been thrown by a rookie since the 2007 season when Buffalo's Trent Edwards threw a touchdown in Week 4. Bailey finished 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one touchdown.

ROOKIE DB MARCUS JONES RECORDS FIRST TWO PUNT RETURNS

2022 third-round draft pick DB Marcus Jones lined up to return punts for the first time in 2022 and averaged 24.5 yards on two returns. His first NFL punt return was for 29 yards in the second quarter, followed by a 20-yard punt return in overtime.

MCCOURTY'S 192*ND* GAME PLAYED TIES TROY BROWN FOR 7*TH* IN PATRIOTS HISTORY