Game Notes: Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to have a sack in first four games of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 02, 2022 at 09:29 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).

TEAM NOTES

·        Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to have a sack in first four games of the season.

·        Nick Folk extends NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards.

·        Jack Jones forced a fumble and returns a pick in first NFL start.

·        Bailey Zappe throws first TD pass of his career.

·        Devin McCourty tied Raymond Clayborn for 8th on Pats list with 191 games played.

PATRIOTS SNAP GREEN BAY'S STREAK AT 13

  • Green Bay ended a streak of 13 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field without a giveaway after New England forced a fumble in the first quarter and picked off pass in the second quarter. It was the longest current home streak in the NFL.

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES WITH A FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2019

  • The Patriots recovered a fumble for the second straight game. The last time the Patriots had back-to-back games with recovered fumbles was in 2019 at Washington (10/6/19) and vs. the New York Giants (10/10/19).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JUDON IS SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST FOUR GAMES TO START A SEASON

LB Matthew Judon has registered a sack in each of the first four games after a 7-yard sack of QB Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter. He is just the second New England player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the first four games to start a season. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games.

FOLK EXTENDS NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS MADE UNDER 50 YARDS

K Nick Folk extended his NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards to 58 straight with a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

BOURNE HAS 15-YARD RUN IN SECOND QUARTER

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 15-yard run in the second quarter, his first rushing attempt of the season. Bourne had six runs of 10 or more yards in 2021.

ROOKIE CB JACK JONES MAKES NFL STARTING DEBUT, RECORDS A PICK SIX AND A FORCED FUMBLE

Patriots 2022 fourth-round pick Jack Jones was in the starting lineup at cornerback in place of the injured Jalen Mills. It was Jones's first NFL start. He forced and recovered a fumble on WR Romeo Doubs in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the 50-yard line. Later in the second quarter he intercepted a QB Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. It was only the second time that Rodgers has had an interception returned for a touchdown at Lambeau Field (3,511 pass attempts). The Patriots returned three interceptions for touchdowns in 2022.

HARRIS HITS 20 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

RB Damien Harris scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and became the 14th Patriots player to reach 20 career rushing touchdowns.

BRIAN HOYER MAKES SECOND START AS A PATRIOT

Brian Hoyer made his second start as a member of the Patriots. He has now played in 30 games as a member of the Patriots during his three stints with the team. Hoyer made his 40th NFL start overall. Hoyer joins Ryan Fitzpatrick (9 teams), Chris Chandler, Gus Frerotte as the only NFL quarterbacks to make at least one start for seven different teams. Hoyer has made at least one start for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.

ROOKIE QB BAILEY ZAPPE SEES FIRST NFL ACTION AND THROWS FIRST TD PASS IN THIRD QUARTER

2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe entered the game in the first quarter after Brian Hoyer left with an injury. His first completion was a 9-yard pass to WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the second quarter. Bailey was active for the first time in 2022. He registered his first touchdown pass on a 25-yard strike to WR DeVante Parker in the third quarter. That was the first touchdown pass by a rookie quarterback in 2022. Week 4 is the latest a touchdown pass has been thrown by a rookie since the 2007 season when Buffalo's Trent Edwards threw a touchdown in Week 4. Bailey finished 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one touchdown.

ROOKIE DB MARCUS JONES RECORDS FIRST TWO PUNT RETURNS

2022 third-round draft pick DB Marcus Jones lined up to return punts for the first time in 2022 and averaged 24.5 yards on two returns. His first NFL punt return was for 29 yards in the second quarter, followed by a 20-yard punt return in overtime.

MCCOURTY'S 192*ND* GAME PLAYED TIES TROY BROWN FOR 7*TH* IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Patriots captain Devin McCourty played in his 192ND game with New England to tie Troy Brown for the 7th-most games played in Patriots history. Mosi Tatupu is in sixth place with 194 games played.

MOST GAMES PLAYED IN NEW ENGLAND HISTORY

Player                   Games Played

Tom Brady                               285

Bruce Armstrong                    212

Matthew Slater                      210

Julius Adams                           206

Stephen Gostkowski              204

Mosi Tatupu                            194

Devin McCourty                     192

Troy Brown                             192

Raymond Clayborn                191

Tedy Bruschi                           189

LINEUP NOTES

  • DB Kyle Dugger and LB Raekown McMillan returned to action after missing the Baltimore game due to injury. Dugger was in the starting lineup at safety.
  • 2022 fourth-round pick DB Jack Jones was in the starting lineup at cornerback in place of the injured Jalen Mills.
  • DL Christian Barmore made his first start of the 2022 season.
  • OL Marcus Cannon was elevated from the practice squad and played in his first game with the Patriots since the 2019 postseason game on Jan. 4, 2019 in the Wild Card Game vs. Tennessee. He started at right tackle in that game. Cannon played in two-tight end formations and at right tackle in the second half.
  • 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe was active for his first game of the season and entered the game when Brian Hoyer left with an injury in the first quarter.
  • 2022 sixth-round draft pick DL Sam Roberts was active for his first game of the season and played in his first NFL game on the last play of the game.

