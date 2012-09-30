Game Notes: Patriots vs. Bills

DEVIN MCCOURTY REGISTERS SECOND TWO-INTERCEPTION GAME

Devin McCourty had his first interception of the season when he picked off a Ryan Fitzgerald pass at the Buffalo 42-yard line in the first quarter. He picked off his second pass in the fourth quarter. It is McCourty's second career two-interception game. He had his first two-interception game at Detroit on Nov. 25, 2010. The Patriots are 9-0 when McCourty has at least one interception in a game.

BRADY HAS HIS 48TH 300-YARD GAME

Brady had his 48th career 300-yard game after finishing with 340 yards at Buffalo. He is 8th all-time for most 300 yards game in a career. Hall of Famer Warren Moon is in seventh place with 49 300-yard games. In 2011, Brady had a personal best 11 300 yard games. The NFL record for most 300-yard games in a season is 13 by Drew Brees (2011).

MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES IN NFL HISTORY'

Peyton Manning 64 (before today)

Dan Marino 63

Brett Favre 62

Drew Brees 59 (before today)

Kurt Warner 52

Dan Fouts 51

Warren Moon 49

Tom Brady 48

Joe Montana 39

MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES IN A SEASON

13 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2011

11 Tom Brady, Patriots, 2011

10 Rich Gannon, Oakland, 2002

10 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2008

9 Dan Marino, Miami, 1984

9 Warren Moon, Houston, 1990

9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 1999

9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 2001

9 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2009

9 Matt Schaub, Houston, 2009

BRADY HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH 300 YARDS

Brady had his third straight 300-yard game with the 340 against Buffalo. It is the 5th time in his career that he has had three straight games with 300 or more passing yards. His career best is five straight 300-yard games in 2009. The NFL record is Drew Brees with nine consecutive 300 yard games (2011-12).

BRADY IS GOOD AGAINST BUFFALO

Brady had his third 300-yard game in a row with 300 yards against Buffalo after passing for 387 and 338 yards in the Buffalo games in 2011. Brady had his fifth in a row with 3 or more touchdown passes afater passing for three against Buffalo. .

BRADY MOVES INTO THE TOP 10 FOR MOST PASS COMPLETIONS

Tom Brady (3498 completions) moved past Kerry Collins (3,387) into 10th place on the NFL's all-time list for pass completion list on an 11-yard pass to RB Brandon Bolden in the third quarter. Brady entered the game needing 12 completions. Fran Tarkenton is in ninth place with 3,686 career completions.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE TOUCHDOWN PASS CONTINUES FOR BRADY; BRADY TIES BRETT FAVRE WITH 36 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A TOUCHDOWN

Tom Brady has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 36 straight regular season games to tie Brett Favre (36) for the third longest streak all time. Brady extended his team mark on a 17-yard touchdown pass to RB Danny Woodhead in the third quarter. Brady's current streak started when he threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games in 2010 and 2011 and now the first four games of 2012. The old team record was 19 games, also set by Brady. Brady's 36 straight games is tied with Favre for third all-time in NFL history. The NFL record is 47 set by Johnny Unitas (1956-60), followed by Drew Brees with 46 (prior to today's game).

BRADY'S TWO-TOUCHDOWN ASSULT

Brady threw three touchdowns against Buffalo and the Patriots are now 83-15 all-time when Brady throws for two or more touchdowns in a game. Brady had 14 games in 2011 with at least two touchdown passes, tying his franchise record for most games with two or more touchdowns in a season. Brady also had 14 such games in 2007. The NFL record for most games with two or more touchdown passes in a season is 15 by Dan Marino in 1984.

PATRIOTS GO OVER 30 POINTS AGAINST TENNESSEE

PATRIOTS TIED NFL RECORD FOR MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN A SINGLE SEASON IN 2011

The New England Patriots scored 52 points in the win against Buffalo for their third game in 2012 with 30 or more points after scoring 34 points at Tennessee and 30 points at Baltimore. The Patriots scored 30 points 12 times in 2011 to tie the NFL record for most 30-point games in a single season. The 2007 Patriots and the 1999 St. Louis Rams also had 12 30 point games..The NFL record for most consecutive 30-point games in a single season is eight by the 2007 and 2010 Patriots and the 2000 St. Louis Rams.