Game Notes: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

BOLDEN HAS CAREER LONG RUN IN THE THIRD QUARTER**

RB Brandon Bolden had a career-long 46-yard run in the third quarter. His previous best was a 27-yard run at Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2012. It was the longest run by a Patriots player since Nov. 18, 2012 when WR Julian Edelman had a 47-yard run. It is the longest run by a Patriots running back since Sammy Morris had a 55-yard run on Dec. 27, 2009 vs. Jacksonville.

BOLDEN HAS CAREER-BEST RECEIVING PERFORMANCE

Brandon Bolden set career highs with five receptions and 49 receiving yards. Coming into the game, Bolden had two career receptions for 11 yards.

KENBRELL THOMPKINS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWNS

Rookie WR Kenbrell Thompkins scored his first two NFL touchdown today against Tampa Bay. Thompkins tallied his first career score on a 16-yard pass from QB Tom Brady in the second quarter. He added his second touchdown on a 5-yard reception from Brady with 47 seconds to play in the first half.

BELICHICK ONE WIN AWAY FROM TYING CHUCK NOLL FOR FIFTH PLACE ALL-TIME

Bill Belichick won his 208th career game, bringing him within one win of Chuck Noll for fifth place on the NFL's all-time wins list.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI TIES CAREER HIGH

K Stephen Gostkowski tied a career-high with a 53-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He also had a 53-yard field goal vs. Arizona on Sept. 16, 2012 and at Denver on Oct. 11, 2009. Gostkowski was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals against Tampa Bay.

GOSTKOWSKI TIES PATRIOTS RECORD WITH HIS EIGHTH FIELD GOAL OF 50 OR MORE YARDS

Stephen Gostkowski's 53-yard field goal at the end of the first half was his eighth 50-yard field goal. He is now tied with Adam Vinatieri for the most field goals of 50 or more yards in team history with eight.

TALIB HAS THIRD INTERCEPTION OF 2013

Aqib Talib intercepted a Josh Freeman pass at the Tampa Bay 43-yard line with 16 seconds left in the first half to set up a quick Patriots field goal that gave New England a 17-3 halftime lead. Talib's interception was his third in as many quarters, having had a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions against the Jets last week.

TOM BRADY IMPORVES ON HIS HOME DOMINANCE

Tom Brady now has an 88-16 record at home. It is the best record among starting quarterbacks in home games since the 1970 merger. In all games, Brady is now 35-9 all-time against the NFC as a starter in the regular season.

PATRIOTS ARE SHARP AT GILLETTE

The Patriots now own an overall record of 74-15 (.831) at Gillette Stadium in regular season games. New England has won 32 of its past 35 games at home.

EDLEMAN SURPASES 2012 RECEIVING TOTALS

Julian Edelman has 27 receptions through three games in 2013, already surpassing his 2012 season total (21). Edelman's career high for receptions is 37 catches, achieved as a rookie in 2009.

EDELMAN HAS THE HIGHEST PUNT RETURN AVERAGE IN NFL HISTORY

Edelman returned two punts for 29 yards against Tampa Bay and now has returned 83 punts for 1,076 yards during his Patriots' career and has the highest punt return average in NFL history with a 13.0-yard average.

DEFENSE QUICK HITS

Devin McCourty reached in to break up a Josh Freeman pass intended for Mike Williams in the end zone in the first quarter.

Alfonzo Dennard broke up a Josh Freeman pass intended for Kevin Ogletree on third down in the fourth quarter, setting up a fourth down that the Buccaneers did not convert. On Tampa Bay's next drive, Dennard broke up a Freeman pass intended for Eric Page on second down, setting up a third-and-nine that the Buccaneers did not convert.

Rob Ninkovich and Chandler Jones combined to sack Josh Freeman for a 2-yard loss in the first quarter, while Jones and Tommy Kelly combined to sack Freeman for a 7-yard loss in the third quarter. The sacks raised Jones's team-leading total to 3.0 sacks and raised Kelly's total to 1.5 sacks, while Ninkovich registered in the sack column for the first time in 2013.

Jerod Mayo sacked Josh Freeman for a 1-yard loss on first down on the final play of the first quarter.

Dont'a Hightower provided tight coverage on Doug Martin, forcing an incompletion on a second-quarter sideline pass attempt deep in Patriots territory.

Tommy Kelly brought pressure on Josh Freeman on third down in the second quarter, forcing a Tampa Bay incompletion and a fourth down that the Buccaneers did not convert.