Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Dec 07 | 01:30 AM - 08:55 AM

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Can't-Miss Play: Damien Harris EXPLODES for career-long 64-yard TD

Brandon Bolden gives Pats early 8-point lead on two-point conversion toss play

Matt Breida bobbles Josh Allen's handoff for key Patriots takeaway

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Dec 06, 2021 at 11:37 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week13 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Titans Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Devin McCourty 12/6: "That's a team performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/6: "I'm extremely proud of this team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/6: "You got to just go out there and embrace it"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising