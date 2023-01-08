Official website of the New England Patriots

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Devin McCourty prevents would-be 21-yard TD catch by Khalil Shakir

Can't-Miss Play: Jakobi Meyers' toe-skid TD catch comes after big-time high-point catch

Mac Jones locates Parker on 17-yard dart

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Bills on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Jan 08, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Bills on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Gamebook_2022_Wk18 [PDF]

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Can't-Miss Play: DeVante Parker Mosses Kaiir Elam for 26-yard TD catch

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker Mosses Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam for a 26-yard touchdown catch.

Jonathan Jones' textbook 'Peanut Punch' leads to Pats' fumble recovery in prime field position

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' textbook 'Peanut Punch' leads to Pats' fumble recovery in prime field position.

Devin McCourty's pivotal red-zone INT vs. Allen goes for 30-yard return before halftime

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty's pivotal red-zone interception vs. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen goes for a 30-yard return before halftime.

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

New England Patriots defensive end Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of the season on a lasso-style takedown.

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows patience in the pocket with a 2-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver DeVante Parker.

