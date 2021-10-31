Official website of the New England Patriots

LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 31 | 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Hunter Henry nearly goes the distance on 33-yard catch and run

Matthew Judon ambushes Herbert on unblocked sack

Damien Harris caps Pats' 10-play drive with 1-yard TD plunge

Nelson Agholor snags Mac Jones' deep launch for 44-yard over-the-shoulder grab

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Oct 31, 2021 at 07:38 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_Week8 [PDF]

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 10/31: "We're clicking on all cylinders"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Devin McCourty 10/31: "We're learning as a team"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Watch all of the highlights from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers in their matchup during Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Adrian Phillips 10/31: "Great teams win the close games"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
