Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Sep 19, 2021 at 04:21 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week2 [PDF]

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Cardinals on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Stats from Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Texans on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Latest News

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/19: 'I was proud of our football team today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

NFL Week 2: Full highlights from Patriots at Jets

Watch full game highlights from the Week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Devin McCourty on creating pressure 9/19: 'I think we did a good job with that today.'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Damien Harris on his touchdown run 9/19: 'Everybody was feeling the energy'

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

James White 9/19: 'We are going to continue to get better'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Nick Folk 9/19: 'I've never been one for records'

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
In Case You Missed It

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
