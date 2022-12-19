Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Dec 18, 2022 at 07:41 PM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Gamebook_2022_wk15 [PDF]

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Watch all of the highlights from the thrilling game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

