Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 10 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 11 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Oct 10, 2021 at 04:22 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_Week5 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising