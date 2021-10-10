Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper
By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?