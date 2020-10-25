Official website of the New England Patriots

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Patriots All Access: 49ers Preview

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Belestrator: Defending the San Francisco receivers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. 49ers Stats from Week 7

Oct 25, 2020 at 07:46 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the 49ers on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Gamebook: Patriots vs. 49ers - 10/25/2020 [PDF]

