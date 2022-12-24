Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Dec 24 - 06:00 PM | Mon Dec 26 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bengals Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Dec 24, 2022 at 04:35 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Gamebook_2022_Wk16 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Vikings

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 22, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Bears Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

Cincinnati Bengals Postgame Quotes 12/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots comeback falls short

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and more addresses the media on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/24: "The one thing we won't do is quit"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/24: "We didn't quit, we fought hard"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Marcus Jones 12/24: "Keep your head down and keep grinding"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/24: "We showed good toughness and grit"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/24: "Disappointing finish"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising