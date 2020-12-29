Official website of the New England Patriots

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Dec 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.

NE_Gamebook [PDF]

