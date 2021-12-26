Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 16

Dec 26, 2021 at 04:34 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week16 [PDF]

Bill Belichick 12/26: "We just didn't perform well enough to have a chance to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a tough division loss

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and others address the media following the week 16 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game during Week 16 of the 2021 season.

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mac Jones 12/26: "It was obvious the Bills were the better team"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Full highlights from Bills vs. Patriots: NFL Week 16

Watch highlights from the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game from NFL Week 16 on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
