Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Oct 04, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week4 [PDF]

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Inactive Analysis: Brown out again, but Jackson to play

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Game Day Roster Update: Harry activated, but will he be active?

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Jakobi Meyers with a pass completion to Nelson Agholor for a 30-yard Gain vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completes a pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a 30 yard gain in the fourth quarter of New England's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Jonnu Smith for short pass TD

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds a wide-open Jonnu Smith for a short pass touchdown.

Damien Harris makes a Buc whiff on 21-yard catch and run

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris makes a Tampa Bay Buccaneer whiff on 21-yard catch and run.

Pats' tricky throwback from Meyers to Boldin nearly picks up third-and-17

New England Patriots' tricky throwback from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to running back Brandon Boldin nearly picks up third-and-17.

Matt Judon wins off the edge to sack Tom Brady for big loss

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wins off the edge to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for a big loss.

Mac Jones finds Hunter Henry for 11-yard Touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones connects with tight end Hunter Henry for an 11 yard touchdown in the second quarter of New England's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
