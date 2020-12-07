Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 06 - 06:00 PM | Mon Dec 07 - 09:00 AM

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Dec 06, 2020 at 08:05 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

20201206_gamebook [PDF]

