Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Titans Week 12

Nov 28, 2021 at 04:15 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week12 [PDF]

