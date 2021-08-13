Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Gamebook_pats_WFT [PDF]

Trending Video

Press Pass: Pre-Season Game 1 

Patriots players Cam Newton, Joejuan Williams, James White and Josh Uche address the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/12: 'It was a good experience for the guys that played'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Josh Uche 8/12: 'Just trusting the coaching from my coaches'

Patriots LB Josh Uche addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Cam Newton 8/12: 'It was fun, it was something I haven't witnessed before'

Patriots QB Cam Newton addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Tashawn Bower 8/12: 'We work hard'

Patriots DE Tashawn Bower addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

James White 8/12: 'It was an impressive run for a guy his size'

Patriots RB James White addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
